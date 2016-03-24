This 60-Year-Old Woman Modeling Swimwear Is the Most Beautiful Thing Ever

She is absolutely stunning.
When it comes to casting models for swimwear campaigns, most fashion brands are fairly predictable in their choices. Young girls in playful poses are everywhere—on billboards and in magazines. Not this time though.
Enter Yazemeenah Rossi! The 60-year-old is absolutely stunning in new campaign images for "The Dreslyn x The Land of Women" collaboration. In the photos (that have not been retouched), Rossi is posing in bathing suits and cover-ups looking fresh-faced with her long wavy hair left down.
"This is a woman who radiates health and vitality. She's confident, she's a visual artist, she takes care of herself," Dreslyn founder Brooke Taylor Corcia told The Huffington Post. Check out the photos below and prepare to beseriously impressed.
Rossi's images are so inspiring that we wish more brands would cast women of all ages for their campaigns. Beautiful doesn't mean young, after all.