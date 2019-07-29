Drew Barrymore Wears This Sunscreen Every Single Day—and Derms Swear By It Too

Drew Barrymore has expanded her career way past those early E.T. beginnings to become a lifestyle guru in addition to leading lady on the silver screen.

If you don’t know already, the 44-year-old has her own clothing line, Dear Drew, and home decor and beauty brands under the Flower name. Not only do her companies provide women with constant inspiration, but the A-lister herself likes to share tidbits of what she’s learned about fashion and beauty over the years to her Instagram followers. Last week, Barrymore kicked off her annual “Beauty Junkie Week,” during which she lets her fans know about her favorite products she’s discovered over the course of her expansive career. Seasonally apt, Barrymore’s first Beauty Junkie post was all about sun protection, and she gave a shout out to Thinksport, a self-care company that’s steadily been gaining attention since it launched in 2006.

In her video, Barrymore starts off explaining, “I am fresh out of a work-out class, washed my face, about to start my day here in the summer, and so I wanna kick it off with my new favorite sunscreen. Here it is.”

With the black, white, and red Thinksport tube ($10, marked down from $13; amazon.com) held up, she goes on to explain, “It’s plus 50, it’s mineral, so it absorbs better under the skin, and it’s broad-spectrum—all the things that are key to a really effective sunscreen. And, also ocean conservationists have given it a really good rating because it’s more gentle to the coral and better in the water so, all the way across the board, this is my new summer hero. And I’ve been slathering it on every day all day long and it hasn’t made me break out, which is kind of my number-one issue with sunscreens. Do I want acne or dark sun spot damages? It’s a hard toss up, so this is number one in Beauty Junkie Week.”

Shari Sperling, DO, a board-certified dermatologist based in New Jersey—who specializes in medical, cosmetic, laser and surgical dermatology—agrees with Barrymore. “Thinksport is a great brand and I would definitely recommend this product," she tells Health. Not only is the super high SPF rating a plus, but the broad spectrum sunscreen also protects against UVA and UVB rays, is water-resistant, and contains mineral-based zinc oxide (a great physical blocker of the sun). These are all great factors and things you should look for in a sunscreen, Dr. Sperling points out.

The Environmental Working Group (EWG) has rated Thinksport in the lowest hazard classification for human exposure, and the mineral sunscreen is formulated without reef-harming ingredients, like oxybenzone. Plus, it has even earned the highest level of biodegradability during testing. Like Barrymore, you should be putting sunscreen on as your last morning skincare step every day to prevent common consequences, including age spots, fine lines, and burns from unprotected sun exposure.

All in all, the star’s claims that this sunscreen does it all holds true: Thinksport is good for your skin without sacrificing your environmental integrity. And if celebrities and doctors swear by the sunscreen, it’s definitely worth the $10 to try it for ourselves.

