These New Anti-Gravity Products Promise to Tighten Sagging Skin

New spa services and skin-care products can supposedly combat gravityâand the wrinkles and sagging skin that go with it as we age. Too good to be true? Not necessarily: âAnti-gravity skin care works in a stepwise fashion,â says Dendy Engelman, MD, a dermatologist in New York City. âNew collagen formation is induced, which leads to tightening, resulting in skin thatâs stronger and more capable of fighting the detrimental effects of gravity.â

The light therapy used in the anti-gravity facial ($225) at George the Salon in Chicago is especially promising. âThe ultrasonic stimulation can boost elasticity, leaving skin taut and toned,â says Dr. Engelman. For lifting perks that are more temporary, try:

Dior Capture Torale ($165; sephora.com)

This formula uses longoza plant extract to add plumpness to skin.

Glamglowâ€™s GravityMud ($69; at sephora.com)

The marine algae plasma in this treatment helps firm skin that has lost its suppleness.

