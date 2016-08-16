The Underneath We Are Women Photo Series Is a Body Positive Campaign You Can't Miss

Thanks to campaigns and movements from brands like Aerie and high profile celebs like Ashley Graham and Ariel Winter advocating for more body diversity in the media, the body positive movement has gained the attention it needs. And while we're thankful that there are changes being made, there's still a lot more to be done.

Now, Amy Herrmann, an Australian photographer, is taking things into her own hands with a photo series she plans to turn into a book showcasing different women of different body types posing in lingerie.

According to the project's Kickstarter page, her goal is to share the stories that shaped them, "rather than succumbing to the fictitious default stories that have long been associated with various body types."

She plans to photograph 100 women of different backgrounds and body types to demonstrate that everyone has their own relationship with their body, and also that there is a story beyond what's at the surface.

"Society (us) have developed a myriad of stereotyped responses to certain body types," Herrman writes on the project's Kickstarter page. "That is, the fat girl who needs the gym. The skinny girl who needs to eat more. The disabled woman who needs sympathy. The beautiful girl that is always happy. But these are simply programmed responses created by us and for us to suit a greater societal ideal for what is deemed acceptable and 'normal.'"

Each photo has an overlay that completes the "Underneath I Am..." phrase. For example, you'll see "Underneath I Am Vibrant" and "Underneath I Am Fierce within the project.

Herrmann hopes to publish her book in May of next year and even wants to make it available in schools to inspire young girls.

This article originally appeared on InStyle.com/MIMI.