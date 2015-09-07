The Kitchen Ingredient Kate Hudson Uses on Her Skin

My girlfriend Beth @elisabethbelljewelry gave me these earring that are making me feel all like 😜😍💋☀️😻👸 Thank you sooooo!!! #StarsInMyEars #CoconutOilSkin #ItsTooHotOutside #SweatingAllDayHaveChangedThreeTimes #SummersNotOverYet A photo posted by Kate Hudson (@katehudson) on Aug 28, 2015 at 4:09pm PDT

As if we needed another reason to envy Kate Hudson, she recently uploaded this picture on Instagram with flawless, glowy skin. But we can't hate her too much because she at least revealed her secret in her caption with the hashtag: #CoconutOilSkin.

Yet again, another point for coconut oil. From removing makeup to nourishing dry strands, it seems there's nothing this miracle oil can't do. But is it really okay for everyone to use? We asked dermatologist and associate clinical professor of dermatology at Yale School of Medicine, Mona Gohara, MD, for the deets on what this magic ingredient can do for your glow.

Does coconut oil work for all skin types?

There is no product that is perfect for everyone. Of course, there have been a lot of proven benefits to coconut oil as it pertains to skin health, but if it is not virgin, that means it has been processed in some way (bleached, deodorized, or refined). People with eczema, rosacea, or sensitive skin may want to steer clear because these processes may cause a flair up.

Will coconut oil clog pores?

It really depends on baseline oil levels. In other words, those with drier skin may not have a problem, but those with more oily skin may. Coconut oil tends to be pretty heavy so if you're used to using a thick moisturizer then your skin will probably be okay.

Is there a certain kind of coconut oil you should buy if you're going to be using it on your skin?

It really is a personal preference. Virgin coconut oil is usually heavier, but the more refined it is, the more likely preservatives and fragrances will cause inflamed, reactive skin.

How much do you need to moisturize skin?

A little goes a long way. A dime size for one arm or leg and a pea size for the face.

