You Need to Try the 'Ice Cream Cone' Method for Applying Concealer

Try the "ice cream cone" method for yourself.

February 16, 2016

Trust us, you're going to want to try the "ice cream cone" method for yourself.

Instead of dotting coverup only under the eye area, draw a V, advises celebrity makeup artist Mally Roncal: Apply from the inner eye corner down to the middle of the apple of the cheek and back up to the outer eye corner, then blend.

“Doing so brightens the entire face, as opposed to just lightening dark circles,” she says. “Plus, it lends itself to that glowy look we all love.” Don’t forget the eyelids. “It’s one of the biggest secrets to looking awake,” notes Roncal. “I call it the ‘ice cream cone’ method: The cone is the triangle, and the lid is the ice cream on top.”

