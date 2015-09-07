The Best Concealer for Every Skin Problem

Dark circles? Blemishes? Blotchiness? Different problem spots require different tints and textures.
Dark circles? Blemishes? Blotchiness? Different problem spots require different tints and textures. Use this guide from Troy Surratt, founder of Surratt Beauty, to pinpoint your perfect concealerâand learn how to apply it for a flawless finish.
Problem: Blemishes
Look for: A tacky texture (usually found in tubes or compacts).
How to apply: After putting on foundation, swipe across the blemish with a concealer brushâup and down and side to sideâuntil every curve of the bump is covered.
Try: Clinique Acne Solu-tions Clearing Concealer ($18, nordstrom.com).
Problem: Redness
Look for: A green-tinted stick to neutralize ruddiness with precision.
How to apply: Swipe along areas where skin tends to get blotchyâaround your nose and chinâthen use a sponge to diffuse the color evenly. Apply foundation.
Try:Â Japonesque Color Correcting Crayon in Green ($22, amazon.com).
Problem: Dark Circles
Look for: A dense, creamy formula for easy-to-blend full coverage.
How to apply: With the concealerâs wand, dab three small dots along the orbital bone under your eyes, then gently tap with your ring finger to buff into skin.
Try:Â By Terry Terrybly Densiliss Concealer ($69, amazon.com).
