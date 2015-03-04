The 7 Best Lip Colors for Spring

From Zen nudes to playful pinks, these trending shades will be love at first swipe.
“A soft lip is a refreshing change for spring, when bright fuchsias seem too heavy,” says Brian Duprey, a celebrity makeup artist in New York City.
Happily, these rosy nudes and berries flatter all skin tones—and ages. Go sheer for a natural daytime look and matte for nighttime impact.
Photo: Lisa Shin
Juicy peach
Tarte Limited Edition Amazonian Butter Lipstick in Ethereal Pink ($16; sephora.com).
Creamy caramel
Nars Lipstick in Liguria ($26; narscosmetics.com).
Healthy flush
Artistry Signature Color Lipstick in Ballet Pink ($25; amway.com).
Pink lite
Marc Jacobs Beauty Nude Sheer Lip Gel in Have We Met Yet? ($30; sephora.com).
Mellow mauve
Milani Color Statement Moisture Matte Lipstick in Matte Blissful ($5; at CVS).
Cool rose
Elizabeth Arden Beautiful Color Moisturizing Lipstick in Matte Rose Petal ($25; elizabetharden.com).
Glossy berry
Rimmel London Moisture Renew Lipstick in Berry Rose ($7; walgreens.com).