The 7 Best Lip Colors for Spring

From Zen nudes to playful pinks, these trending shades will be love at first swipe.

“A soft lip is a refreshing change for spring, when bright fuchsias seem too heavy,” says Brian Duprey, a celebrity makeup artist in New York City.

Happily, these rosy nudes and berries flatter all skin tones—and ages. Go sheer for a natural daytime look and matte for nighttime impact.

RELATED: 18 Fashion and Makeup Mistakes That Age You

Photo: Lisa Shin

Juicy peach

Tarte Limited Edition Amazonian Butter Lipstick in Ethereal Pink ($16; sephora.com).

Creamy caramel

Nars Lipstick in Liguria ($26; narscosmetics.com).

Healthy flush

Artistry Signature Color Lipstick in Ballet Pink ($25; amway.com).

Pink lite

Marc Jacobs Beauty Nude Sheer Lip Gel in Have We Met Yet? ($30; sephora.com).

Mellow mauve

Milani Color Statement Moisture Matte Lipstick in Matte Blissful ($5; at CVS).

Cool rose

Elizabeth Arden Beautiful Color Moisturizing Lipstick in Matte Rose Petal ($25; elizabetharden.com).

Glossy berry

Rimmel London Moisture Renew Lipstick in Berry Rose ($7; walgreens.com).

RELATED: 18 Skin Care Products That Erase Years