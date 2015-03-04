The 7 Best Lip Colors for Spring

Getty Images

From Zen nudes to playful pinks, these trending shades will be love at first swipe.

Holly Dawsey
March 04, 2015

“A soft lip is a refreshing change for spring, when bright fuchsias seem too heavy,” says Brian Duprey, a celebrity makeup artist in New York City.

Happily, these rosy nudes and berries flatter all skin tones—and ages. Go sheer for a natural daytime look and matte for nighttime impact.

Photo: Lisa Shin

Juicy peach

Tarte Limited Edition Amazonian Butter Lipstick in Ethereal Pink ($16; sephora.com).

Creamy caramel

Nars Lipstick in Liguria ($26; narscosmetics.com).

Healthy flush

Artistry Signature Color Lipstick in Ballet Pink ($25; amway.com).

Pink lite

Marc Jacobs Beauty Nude Sheer Lip Gel in Have We Met Yet? ($30; sephora.com).

Mellow mauve

Milani Color Statement Moisture Matte Lipstick in Matte Blissful ($5; at CVS).

Cool rose

Elizabeth Arden Beautiful Color Moisturizing Lipstick in Matte Rose Petal ($25; elizabetharden.com).

Glossy berry

Rimmel London Moisture Renew Lipstick in Berry Rose ($7; walgreens.com).

