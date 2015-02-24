The 12 Best Beauty Looks From Awards Show Season

Designer gowns and dazzling jewels tend to steal the spotlight, but it’s the hair and makeup that can really make or break a red-carpet appearance. Check out 12 of this season’s looks that won us over.

Best Smoke Show goes to…Sienna Miller at the Oscars

The actress proved that you don’t need black shadow to achieve a dramatic effect. Instead she chose softer brown shades, which really make her blue eyes pop, and traced them along the outer V of the eye for instant lift.

Photo: Getty Images

Best Old Hollywood Wave goes to…Jessica Chastain at the Golden Globes

Jessica channeled her inner Veronica Lake with this timeless, side-swept style. Just look at how perfectly it complements her plunging bronze gown.

Photo: Getty Images

Best Captivating Gaze goes to…Amal Clooney at the Golden Globes

Talk about fringe benefits: Those full and fluttery lashes framed her big brown eyes beautifully.

Photo: Getty Images

Best Statement Lip goes to…Emma Stone at the SAG Awards

Because what else would you pair better with a menswear-inspired couture gown? The classic crimson lip pops against Emma's fair complexion.

Photo: Getty Images

Best Supporting Part goes to…Kate Hudson at the Golden Globes

While Kate Hudson's Versace dress may have turned heads, it's her sleek bun that really took center stage. Thanks to a middle part, Hudson looked modern and youthful.

Photo: Getty Images

Best Bronze Appearance goes to…Jennifer Aniston at the SAG Awards

Hello, glow! Precisely placed bronzer—right along the cheekbones and décolleté—adds definition and a touch of radiance to all the right places.

Photo: Getty Images

Best Supporting Tail goes to…Reese Witherspoon at the SAG Awards

Gone are the days when ponytails were reserved solely for running errands or hitting the gym. The glossy finish and intricate details of Witherspoon's 'do add major wow-factor.

Photo: Getty Images

Best Effortless Wave goes to…Beyoncé at the Grammys

When it comes to beauty, the 20-time Grammy winner can do no wrong. Here, Beyoncé has taken 'I woke up like this' hair to new lengths with long, barely-there waves. #Flawless

Photo: Getty Images

Best Nude Awakening goes to…Gwen Stefani at the Grammys

Taking a break from her infamous red lip, Stefani decided to go more natural with dewy, lit-from-within skin and nude lips. To say she rocked the no-makeup makeup trend is an understatement.

Photo: Getty Images

Best Metallic Shine goes to…Lupita Nyong’o at the Oscars

All eyes were on Lupita’s eyes. Silver shadow complements the actress’ pearl-adorned dress and dark skin tone.

Photo: Getty Images

Best Cropped Cut goes to…Margot Robbie at the Oscars

The Australian beauty’s shoulder-grazing crop highlights her striking bone structure, while the sleek texture provides the perfect amount of edge for the red carpet.

Photo: Getty Images

Best ‘It’ Feature goes to…Emily Blunt at the Golden Globes

When it comes to brows, one thing is for certain: the bigger, the better. Here, Emily’s dark, meticulously groomed arches frame her face and steal the spotlight—in a good way.

Photo: Getty Images

