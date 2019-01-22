The 9 Best Texturizing Sprays for Getting Model-Off-Duty Wavy Hair

Nail the coveted 'I woke up like this' look with the help of top-rated texturizing sprays.
I first discovered texturizing spray when I chopped several inches off my hair, transforming it from a stringy, limp mane to a fun, sophisticated lob. At the end of my appointment, my stylist spritzed Oribe Dry Texturizing Spray onto my roots and ends to give my locks a messy, piece-y look. The result? Instant sex hair in a can. I willingly forked over my credit card to purchase a bottle and have never looked back.
Nailing messy-yet-groomed hair that moves—but doesn't feel crunchy or stiff—is a style many of us are after. And believe it or not, it also takes very little effort, thanks to texturizing sprays.
Dry texture sprays do exactly what they advertise: add texture to your hair. In addition to creating definition, some texturizing sprays also zap oil from roots (doubling as dry shampoo) and deliver the hold of hairspray without the stiffness. What else could you want for your locks?
We asked professional stylists and hair gurus to share their favorite sprays that boost texture and give you model-off-duty waves. With one shake of the bottle and a few sprays, you'll have gorgeous, tousled hair in seconds.
1
Kenra Platinum Dry Texture Spray
Celebrity hairstylist David Lopez reaches for this spray to create "downtown chic" texture. "I love that it gives a soft mattifying finish without making hair look dry, while creating piece-y separation," he says. And good news for fine hair gals: It's incredible at increasing fullness.
2
Alterna Caviar Anti-Aging Perfect Texture Finishing Spray
This spray is a favorite of Maria Ruiz, a stylist at Eddie Arthur Salon in New York City. Not only does it add texture to hair, but it also helps extend the life of your blowout and waves, she tells us. "The formula is super lightweight, so your hair will never have that sticky hairspray feel."
3
Redken Triple Dry 15 Dry Texture Finishing Spray
Want guaranteed hold and texture without feeling weighed down? Deanna Dattolo, a stylist at Cutler Salon in New York City, swears by this baby. "I can spray it on a clean, fresh blowout and still be able to brush through the next day or build up a lot of texture on day two or three with a heavier application," she says.
4
Oribe Dry Texturizing Spray
A crowd favorite (and the formula I fell in love with), this texture spray is so versatile that you can even use it on roots to eliminate oil and add extra lift, says Butterfly Studio Salon stylist Dana Marcovici. "You can also spray it all over your curling iron waves and shake it out for a very beachy look," she adds.
Prefer a wax? While different from a dry spray, Oribe Flash Form Finishing Wax ($42, amazon.com) adds awesome texture to hair, but with movable hold. "Just don’t use [this one] on your roots," advises Marcovici.
5
Davines This is a Dry Texturizer
Don't let the pretty bottle fool you. Nail volume, texture, and waves without making hair feel gritty or overworked with this pick by Sergio Pattirane, a master stylist at Rob Peetoom Salon in Brooklyn, New York.
6
Amika Un.done Volume & Texture Spray
The invisible formula of this spray immediately builds effortless, undone, pretty texture. It's drier than the desert and smells fantastic, says Mike Martinez, a stylist at Cutler Salon in New York City. Just give it a shake, spray on dry hair, and tousle for sexy strands with tons of volume.
7
NatureLab. Tokyo Perfect Volume Texture Mist
Promising grip and soft texture, this spray won't leave hair sticky or stiff. Celebrity hairstylist Andrew Fitzsimons uses it as a finisher when creating waves. His tip? Lightly spray throughout then comb your hands through hair to distribute the product and add definition.
8
N:P Beautiful Beach Spray
If you're after beachy waves, this Himalayan sea salt spray will give hair a tousled, just-got-out-of-the-ocean look, Los Angeles-based celebrity hairstylist Laurie Heaps tells Health. Plus, it's packed with calming raw lotus root and sustainably sourced plant stem cells.
9
IGK Beach Club Texture Spray
Another one of Lopez's picks, this holy grail product is the ideal blend of light hold hairspray, invisible dry shampoo, and texturizing mist. It never leaves hair feeling stiff, sticky, or dry—and is the formula Lopez spritzes on celebrity manes when they want a perfectly "undone" look.