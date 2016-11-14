How to Style a Textured Bob Like a Celeb

#Hairgoals, anyone? Learn how to style a textured bob and give your locks the It factor with secrets from celebrity stylist Riawna Capri. (Hint: The messier, the better!)
Riawna Capri knows good hair. The celebrity stylist is a co-owner of Nine Zero One Salon in Los Angeles and co-founder of BeautyCoach, a blog that offers beauty and wellness tips and how-tos. She also has an impressive client list that includes Demi Lovato, Emma Roberts, and Arielle Vandenberg. So when it comes to achieving the textured bob—which is easily the most popular cut of the year—Capri has some advice.
When you're at the salon, Capri suggests instructing your hairstylist not to give you too blunt of a cut. "If you have that Vidal Sasson blunt bob, your hair won't look like Demi Lovato's or Julianne Hough's," she says. "The textured bob is the opposite of that. It's deconstructed and uneven in places, with a method of madness. It has balance and structure even if the pieces don't connect perfectly."
What makes textured bobs so unique, Capri explains, is that the bangs are actually one of the longest pieces of hair, with shorter pieces floating around. "Before I finish cutting, I'll grab six to eight pieces around the top of the head and cut them two inches shorter," she says. When cutting a textured bob on one of her clients, Capri will grab six to eight random pieces around the top of the head and cut them two inches shorter to achieve that effect.
And if you're worried that you won't be able to throw your hair up into a pony with this cut, be reassured that there are other options. "There's so much you can do with short hair, even an updo," says Capri. "With a mini elastic, tie the short pieces by the neck into a small pony, then bobby pin that up."
1
Textured waves start when you get out of the shower
Apply a detangling product like Unite 7Seconds Leave In Detangler when hair is still wet. "It's like face lotion for your hair, providing protection and moisture," says Capri.
2
Air-dry the right way
"For a cool hair flip, it's all about how you air dry," says Capri. Her strategy: Flip strands to the left for five minutes, then flip to the right. Repeat until hair is dry.
A salt spray can help give you those cool waves while hair is air-drying. Capri is a fan of R+Co Rockaway Salt Spray. "It creates amazing volume and that sexy lived-in look," she says.
3
If you must use heat, do so sparingly
Don't have time to air-dry, or hate the look of totally air-dried hair? Capri insists that less is more when it comes to this cut.
"Short hair is not meant to be blown out entirely," she says. "You'll look like you're running for office. Dry only your bangs and hairline, then set bangs in a roller for volume and let the rest air-dry to enhance your natural texture."
4
Get messy (but not frizzy) waves
To get the look of undone waves that aren't frizzy, curl just the top layer with a curling iron, then wrap face-framing pieces away from the face. For the rest, Capri recommends alternating directions to get a beachy feel.
"Shake strands out and use a texturizer to rough them up even more," she says.
For a final step, apply a styling cream like MarulaOil Rare Oil 3-in-1 Styling Cream. "This smooths frizz and adds shine like no other," she says.