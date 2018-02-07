This Teacher Copied Her Student’s Braided Hairstyle for the Best Reason

Teachers can create lasting impressions on their students, and one inspiring Texas woman did just that for one of her elementary school students.

Leigha Bishop of Lakeview Elementary complimented one of her students on her braided hairstyle, but the little girl didn't believe Bishop's words. To get her point across and prove she meant what she said, Bishop came to school the next day with the exact same hairstyle. The result is an adorable #twinning photo.

This teacher, Ms. Bishop from Lakeview Elementary in Sugarland, Tx complimented one of her student’s hair saying she loved it, but the little girl didn’t believe her. The next day, the teacher came to school with her hair done the same as her student so cute! pic.twitter.com/jdVc3eDIDq — J'Ardoin Janǽ (@JArdoin_814) February 2, 2018

Their smiles say it all.

Bishop found the now-viral tweet and replied, thanking the poster and adding that she feels her purpose is to teach "children (and all people) to feel whole & loved."

The Twitterverse responded too, adding how we could all use more teachers like the amazing Bishop in our lives.