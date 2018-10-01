The 8 Best Tea Tree Oil Products for Your Skin, According to Dermatologists

younghee song/Getty Images

The benefits of using tea tree oil could include improving acne, athlete's foot, and more skincare concerns. Here, dermatologist-approved products that contain the natural ingredient.

Cassie Shortsleeve
October 01, 2018

Essential oils—oils extracted from plants for healing and medicinal use—are *everywhere* right now. But while you’ve likely heard of lavender and mint, tea tree oil, derived from distilling tea leaves from an Australian tree, Melaleuca alternofolia, is another worth knowing about.

Tea tree oil has been used topically for nearly 100 years in Australia and is touted for its antiseptic, anti-inflammatory, and antimicrobial properties. Today, it’s often used as a remedy for issues such as acne, athlete’s foot, nail fungus, cuts, and insect bites.

“[Tea tree oil] is also particularly notable in dermatology, since it is found in soaps, skincare products, shampoos, and acne-fighting toners,” says Melissa Kanchanapoomi Levin, MD, founder of Entiere Dermatology and clinical instructor at NYU Langone, explaining that the ingredient has shown antimicrobial activity "by disrupting bacterial membranes, as well as antimicrobial activity against a type of Staphylococcus called methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus."

What's more, Dr. Kanchanapoomi Levin says that the ingredient has also demonstrated acne-fighting properties. "It is a great natural anti-inflammatory and antibacterial agent that can minimize the bacteria that causes acne," she says.

Of course, while people use tea tree oil for a slew of different reasons (and it’s in plenty of skincare products), its effectiveness for any skin condition is not proven, notes Lauren Eckert Ploch, MD, a dermatologist based in Augusta, Georgia. This is the case with most natural remedies, she adds.

One other word of caution: Pure tea tree oil can be irritating to the skin and needs to be diluted, says Dr. Kanchanapoomi Levin. She recommends diluting tea tree oil with a “carrier oil,” such as olive, coconut, or almond oil, or water. When in doubt, choose a skincare product that contains tea tree oil as well as other good-for-skin ingredients.

If you have sensitive skin or are eczema-prone, she also suggests testing a small area (like the skin on your wrist) before applying it somewhere else like your face. She also doesn’t recommend tea tree oil if you’re pregnant or breastfeeding.

That said, if you’re looking to give the natural remedy a try, consider the below dermatologist-approved products that contain tea tree oil.

To get our top stories delivered to your inbox, sign up for the Healthy Living newsletter.

1
Jason Tea Tree Oil Organic

Jet.com

An organic pick for tea tree oil favored by Dr. Kanchanapoomi Levin. You might use it (diluted) for cuts or scrapes or on athlete’s foot, she says.

available at jet.com $15
SHOP NOW
Advertisement

2
Sunday Riley Ultra Clarifying Face Oil

Amazon.com

Since it combines both salicylic acid and tea tree oil, Dr. Kanchanapoomi Levin likes this luxurious oil for its exfoliating and anti-inflammatory properties.

“It also has licorice root which helps fade dark spots sometimes associated with acne scars,” says New York-based Debra Jaliman, MD, author of Skin Rules.

available at amazon.com $80
SHOP NOW

3
Tea Tree Skin Clearing Clay Mask

Ulta

Acne-prone? Consider this as an effective treatment for breakouts, says Ranella Hirsch, MD, a dermatologist based in Boston.

available at ulta.com $17
SHOP NOW
Advertisement

4
LJH TeaTree 90 Essence

Amazon.com

“This Korean beauty product is good for priming and reducing inflammation,” says Dr. Hirsch. Pat on gently after cleansing and let it absorb before applying your other skincare products.

available at amazon.com $23
SHOP NOW
Advertisement

5
COSRX Low-pH Good Morning Cleanser

Amazon.com

This Korean skincare pick is another one of Dr. Hirsch's go-tos. She tells us it's a great cleanser for reducing inflammation.

available at amazon.com $10
SHOP NOW
Advertisement

6
First Aid Beauty Skin Rescue Acne Clearing Pads with White Clay

Sephora

This will quickly become your new favorite blemish treatment, says Dr. Hirsch. To use, swipe on skin (especially in the T-zone) right after cleansing and before your other serums and oils.

available at sephora.com $30
SHOP NOW
Advertisement

7
Briogeo Scalp Revival Charcoal + Tea Tree Scalp Treatment

Sephora

Tea tree oil isn't just for your skin; you can also find the ingredient in haircare products. Dr. Hirsch is a fan of this treatment from Briogeo, which can help freshen your scalp with tea tree oil as well as binchotan charcoal, witch hazel, and biotin.

available at sephora.com $32
SHOP NOW
Advertisement

8
Kiehl's Tea Tree Oil Shampoo

Kiehl's

“This shampoo is great for those with oily scalps,” says Dr. Jaliman. “It helps to keep the scalp healthy promoting healthy hair growth.”

available at kiehls.com $30
SHOP NOW

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save 82% off the cover price.
Subscribe Now

HEALTH NEWSLETTERS

Get easy recipes, 30-day fitness challenges, videos, and more.
Sign up