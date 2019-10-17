My skincare routine started in my pre-teen years after a few too many pimples led to a daily application of blemish-fighting products powered by benzoyl peroxide. While I meticulously cleansed and toned, I always avoided the last step: moisturizer.

I (falsely) believed that finishing my streamlined routine with moisturizer would actually clog my pores once again, rather than replenishing my skin with critical moisture. As a result, constant washing and toning let my skin dry and damaged.

When I turned 20, I decided to quit harsh acne-fighting cleansers for good. Instead, I chose all-natural products—including paraben-free cleanser, witch hazel toner, and tea tree oil—to treat my blemish-prone skin. Unfortunately, my search for an all-natural moisturizer that didn’t feel as if it was suffocating my pores was unsuccessful.

As I began to dive deeper into the world of skincare a few years later, I finally accepted that skipping this critical step was a huge problem—even if it left my skin feeling slimy and heavy. Begrudgingly, I tried moisturizer after moisturizer in hopes of finally discovering a product that worked for me.

Then one day, it finally happened. I stumbled into the *expensive* skincare aisle at Sephora, where popular brands like Drunk Elephant and La Mer are stocked. I was pulled towards Japanese beauty brand Tatcha, used by celebrities like Kim Kardashian and Meghan Markle.

I curiously picked up the Tatcha Water Cream ($68, tatcha.com) and cautiously opened the chic, aquamarine packaging. A delightfully coastal scent greeted me, and I couldn’t help but drop a finger into the creamy, whipped moisturizer.

The lightweight gel felt foreign to my fingertips. The unfamiliar texture was a result of the water base (the very first ingredient), which delivers a boost of hydration without leaving behind a heavy, greasy residue. Formulated with oily skin in mind, this moisturizer ditches potentially pore-clogging oils for oil-controlling ingredients, like Japanese Leopard Lily.

The water-based cream is also packed with Tatcha’s signature trinity of anti-aging superfoods: green tea, algae, and rice. The brand claims this powerful trio not only prevents signs of premature aging, but also moisturizes the skin and increases its water retention.

Best of all, the clean formula is not only cruelty-free but made without synthetic fragrances, parabens, phthalates, or sulfates. Instead, you’ll discover a touch of 23-karat gold intermixed into the moisturizer to give your skin an extra glow (beyond the dewy look that naturally happens with healthy, hydrated skin).

Needless to say, I purchased my jar right then and there. Almost a year (and two 50mL jars later), I can’t imagine my skincare routine without moisturizer. My dried out, dull complexion has been replaced with a hydrated, healthy glow that I personally attribute to Tatcha’s water cream.

I also love how the lightweight formula works for my skin in all seasons and climates—whether I’m visiting my parents in Hawaii or trudging through snow in New York City—without feeling too heavy or too light. Plus, it’s light enough to layer under makeup, but powerful enough to give your skin a hydrating boost overnight.

Of course, I’m not the only person head over heels for this water cream. It’s one of Tatcha’s best-selling products and has almost a perfect five-star rating on the brand’s website, with reviewers agreeing it’s great for oily, acne-prone, and combination skin (if you have dry skin, be sure to check out Dewy Skin Cream instead).

One reviewer summed it up best: “The Water Cream is light but rich; creamy but gel-like; soothing but powerful; in other words, it's everything I hoped it would be. In a month of use, I can see the visible tightening of pores and a reduction in my fine lines, not to mention that my skin tone has evened out and calmed down.”

Best of all, even though the popular product is rarely on sale, you can score it for 20% off at Tatcha's Friends and Family sale with the code FRIENDS19. While there are plenty of great products to try out—including the brand’s new eye cream and Meghan-Markle-approved exfoliating rice polish—my top pick will always be the water cream. Just be sure to add it to your cart ASAP before the sale ends on October 19.

