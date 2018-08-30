Megan Markle’s Favorite Skincare Brand Is Having a Major Sale Right Now

Don't miss this sale on the Markle-approved brand.
We've already rounded up Meghan Markle's favorite beauty products, copied her (various) hair styles, fawned over her elegant jewelry, and shopped for her go-to sneakers. So, when we discovered that one of her favorite skincare brands, Tatcha, was having an amazing Labor Day sale, we immediately geared up to add it to our journey in becoming Meghan.
The duchess has spoken previously about loving Tatcha’s Rice Polish Foaming Enzyme Powder and, while that particular item isn’t available through the sale, there are a few other options that are just as exciting. Tatcha has cleverly parceled out some of its bestsellers into pairings based on individuals’ skin needs.
Read on below to find the best Labor Day deal to suit your skin.
1
Nourishing Hydration Duo
If you find that your skin is plump and hydrated in the summer months but begins to dry out towards the shoulder seasons, the Nourishing Hydration Duo will help you get it back on track. Featuring the Gold Camellia Beauty Oil, a deeply-penetrating moisturizing oil, and the Camellia Goldspun Lip Balm, this set will reverse dryness and impart a healthy highlight to your visage.
You'll save: $40
2
Firming Duo
This set, which includes the Luminous Deep Hydration Firming Serum and Luminous Deep Hydration Firming Eye Serum, targets the larger expanses of your face as well as the more delicate eye areas to instantly tighten skin. The serum extends hydrating benefits, while the firming ingredient lists have the effect of making you look like you got a full eight hours last night.
You'll save: $85
3
Ageless Revitalizing Duo
Antioxidants are essential to any anti-aging skincare regimen. Both products in this age-targeting set—the Ageless Enriching Renewal Cream and Ageless Revitalizing Eye Cream—are densely packed with a proprietary blend of antioxidants, plus plenty of hydrating ingredients that can ameliorate the appearance of aging.
You'll save: $125