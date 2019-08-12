Tarte’s Friends and Family Sale Is Here—and the Deals Are Too Good to Pass Up

“I love Monday,” said no one ever. However, one of our all-time favorite beauty brands is changing all of our negative feelings about the (arguably) worst day of the week with a crazy-good beauty sale, happening right now! Get your credit cards ready, because you can score some amazing deals on Tarte Cosmetics’ skincare and makeup products—like vitamin C serums, eye creams, concealers, mascaras, lippies, eye palettes, cult-favorite bronzers, and more—during the brand’s huge Friends & Family 2019 sale.

From now through August 15, Tarte is offering 25% off all products—including it’s new under-$30 Sugar Rush line—with just a few exclusions. ICYMI, Sugar Rush features vegan and cruelty-free products made with good-for-your-skin ingredients like nourishing natural oils, exfoliating lactic acid, anti-aging vitamin E, and hydrating hyaluronic acid. Not only will the playful packaging on the products add a bit of whimsy to your vanity or bathroom cabinet (think: rosebud lidded lip balms and a star-shaped cleansing face brush), but you can also feel good about putting them on your skin.

To get 25% off during Tarte’s Friends &Family Sale 2019, just enter the code BESTIES at checkout—and what’s more, Tarte rewards members will automatically receive a 30% discount after entering the same exact code. Best Monday ever, right?

Whether you want to restock a few everyday makeup essentials that you’re running low on, or are in the market for a high-quality anti-aging serum or new mascara, hurry over to Tarte’s site to take advantage of major savings before the sale ends. Below, some of the best deals on skincare and makeup worth shopping.

• Tarte Cosmetics Drink of H2O Hydrating Boost Moisturizer ($30 with code BESTIES, marked down from $39)

• Tarte Cosmetics Maracuja C-Brighter Eye Treatment ($29 with code BESTIES, marked down from $38)

• Tarte Cosmetics Youth Or Dare Multi-Acid & C Serum ($32 with code BESTIES, marked down from $42)

• Tarte Cosmetics Maracuja Oil ($36 with code BESTIES, marked down from $48)

• Tarte Cosmetics Rainforest of the Sea Deep Sea Collagen Super Serum ($30 with code BESTIES, marked down from $39)

• Tarte Cosmetics Busy Gal Brows Tinted Brow Gel ($14 with code BESTIES, marked down from $18)

• Tarte Cosmetics Creaseless Concealer ($20 with code BESTIES, marked down from $26)

• Tarte Cosmetics Amazonian Clay Waterproof Bronzer ($23 with code BESTIES, marked down from $30)

• Tarte Cosmetics Tartelette Toasted Eyeshadow Palette ($30 with code BESTIES, marked down from $39)

• Sugar Rush Don't Hate, Hydrate Oil-Free Moisturizer ($15 with code BESTIES, marked down from $19)

• Sugar Rush Best Bud Lip Butter Balm ($9 with code BESTIES, marked down from $12)

• Sugar Rush Lights, Camera, Lashes 4-in-1 Mascara ($18 with code BESTIES, marked down from $23)

