Target's #NoFOMO Campaign Is All the Swimsuit Confidence You Need

If you've ever had fear of missing out (or FOMO as the kids like to say), then that means you are a human being just like the rest of us. It's hard not to push aside feelings of insecurity to do something you really want to do, like, say, hit the beach even when you're not feeling very swimsuit model-y. But Target's new swim campaign is all about the #NoFOMO, because they want every single body to feel comfy looking cute in a suit.

It is time for some real talk today. It is officially the time when everyone realizes they want to get into "swimsuit shape" because swimsuits are hitting the floors of stores everywhere. Right? We all have those things that hold us back from enjoying the summer season. For some it is their sheer whiteness (hand up over here!), for some it is their weight, their legs - we all have a reason. But this is the real question... where is the written law that there is a specific "swimsuit shape"? Because I say the shape you are now is PERFECT. No matter who you are, what you look like, what your style is there is a swimsuit for you. A perfect fit to make you feel like a goddess as you prep for your Spring Break and summer trips. And I say YOU GO GLEN COCO! There shouldn't be a fear of missing out - so this year I am taking the pledge for #NOFOMO with @targetstyle! I found the suits that make me feel like I can rock the world and I am ready to swim, play, and spend my vacation days by the pool rather than trapped in a hotel room. Those days are long gone - and yours can be too. Will you join me in the pledge for #NOFOMO? . . [ad] #SwimTarget2016 #NOFOMO #TargetStyle

By now you've probably spotted some of your favorite bloggers rocking adorable bathing suits (both bikinis and one-pieces) in both year-round warm locales and even in the snow (that's #brave) on Instagram using the hashtag #NoFOMO.

As you can see, even Barbie and her girl squad is getting in on the action, so the bloggers featured are in very good company.

It's all part of Target's to abolish #FOMO from your vocabulary this summer, promoting their stylish, flattering and impossible-not-to-feel-good cuts available in sizes 2 through 22. Because the most stylish accessory you can rock is your confidence…and that doesn't fit in a beach bag.

This article originally appeared on MIMIchatter.com.

