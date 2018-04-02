You're Going to Want to Order These $7 Beauty Boxes from Target ASAP

Over the past few years, Target has become a major beauty mecca. Whether it's introducing new exclusive brands or expanding their natural offerings, they're unstoppable. Not to mention, in addition to being able to buy quality products at the mass retailer, you also don't have to worry about shelling out a ton of cash. The latest in their lineup? A selection of incredible beauty boxes that ring in at only $7 each and require no subscription commitment. We don't think they'll be staying on shelves too long.

Right now, there are five boxes to choose from, each with a theme that ties all of the products in the box together (each box contains six to eight sample-sized products). For example, the Define and Shine box ($7; target.com) is geared towards those with curly hair and features brands like Camille Rose Naturals, TGIN, Mielle Organic, and Jane Carter. As a bonus, you'll also find coupons for some of the brands so you can purchase a full-sized version.

If you're a mask lover—and let's face it, who isn't?—you'll love the All the Masks box ($7; target.com). You get five full-sized sheet masks that would ring in at about $15 if you bought them separately. Make a night of it and use the Masque Bar and Luminizing Charcoal Mask to purify, followed by the Neutrogena Hydro Boost Hydrating Gel Mask or Yes To Carrots and Kale Single Use Paper Mask for a boost of hydration to leave skin looking glowy. Or, have a girl's night and share the box of masks—either way, the value is incredible.

The other three boxes are Wakeup and Makeup ($7; target.com), BeYOU(tiful) ($7; target.com), and Treat Yourself ($7; target.com). The makeup box includes Honest Beauty Makeup Remover Wipes, e.l.f. Beautifully Bare Face Palette, and Covergirl Peacock Flare Mascara in Black, along with a few other staples. BeYOU(tiful) is a little sampling of everything, including OLLY Undeniable Beauty gummies, L'Oreal Pure Clay Cleanser, and Simple Water Boost Micellar Makeup Remover Eye Pads. Finally, the Treat Yourself box is perfect for your #selfcaresunday, thanks to goodies like ME!Bath Bath Bomb, Dr. Teals Pink Himalyan Foaming Bath, and Bodycology Free & Lovely Coconut & Rose Body Butter. If you like what you try and need to restock, head to Target.com/BeautyBox to order any of the products that have been included in the boxes.

Even if you bought all five boxes, you're going to make out with awesome savings and a ton of new products to try and fall in love with. Think of all the other Target goodies you can fill your cart with using the money you have leftover! Plus, have we mentioned that these would make great gifts for Mother's Day?