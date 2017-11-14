This Plus-Size Model Recreated Victoria’s Secret Ads and We Are So Here For It

Plus-size model Tabria Majors recently took to Instagram to make a point about the need for more models of all shapes and sizes to be featured in lingerie ads.

"Maybe I'll be a Victoria's Secret Angel this year for Halloween, since it ain't happening in real life lol," Majors wrote in the caption on her Instagram page, where she has more than 400,000 followers. The model's post included a slideshow of three different side-by-side photos of Majors rocking some incredible Victoria's Secret lingerie in poses similar to the models in VS advertisements.

Majors went on to say that she was "[j]ust paying homage to a few of my favorite pics/outfits from VS here and showing that curvy girls can rock (and sell) lingerie just as well as straight size models."

The model's message has clearly struck a chord: Her original Instagram post currently has more than 32,000 likes—and counting.

Like other body-positive models such as Iskra Lawrence and Ashley Graham, we love that Majors is using her platform to champion for more inclusive advertisements and challenge typical body ideals, proving there's no one-size-fits-all standard of beauty.

In a Communication Monographs study published last summer, researchers found that women pay more attention to, and feel better after looking at, images of models who are average or plus-size compared to photos of models who are super-thin. Majors' now-viral post is further proof that women respond to media images in which the models have realistic proprotions.

A lot of you have been asking me about the @si_swimsuit #swimsearch and I am so proud to say that I will be in next year’s issue along with 5 other amazing ladies! Words can’t even describe how excited I am about this opportunity, but I want to thank aaaallllll of you guys bc I couldn’t have gotten here without you 😊 A post shared by Tabria Majors (@tabriamajors) on Oct 4, 2017 at 10:03am PDT

We expect that we may be seeing more of Majors soon: She's currently a finalist in Sports Illustrated's Swim Search, where real women are competing for a chance to model the brand's debut swim line in the 2018 Swimsuit issue of the magazine.

Until then, we'll be "liking" her inspiring photos on Instagram.