14 Genius Summer Beauty Tips to Combat Sweat and Humidity

Enjoy warmer weather and still look great with these pro strategies to combat summer beauty problems.
1
Workout-proof your hair
Know this: It is possible to get through a sweat session without ruining your blowout. First, avoid using too many stylers. "Product buildup weighs down your hair, making it harder to salvage afterward," says Suave Professionals celebrity hairstylist Jenny Cho. Before you head out, secure a ponytail or bun with something nonslip, like the Invisibobble Power. And fight enemy number one—sweat—by wearing a cotton headband over your harline to sop up moisture.
2
Fix swimmer's eye
Swimming laps is great for your strength but (if you forget your goggles) hell for your eyes. "Rinsing with a sterile saline solution and lubricating with artificial tears right after swimming will reduce the irritation," says Michelle Askler, MD, an opthamologist in Dearborn, Mich. But when an eye rinse doesn't totally clear up the red, you can distract with these (gentle) makeup hacks. Use a beige cream shadow, which "neutralizes any ruddiness on the lid and won't pick up the color from your bloodshot eye," explains Cassandra Garcia, a Bobbi Brown cosmetics makeup artist in New York City. Choose a matte formula, as metallic shadows tend to contain mica or quartz, which can exacerbate redness. Finish with a few swipes of basic nonwaterproof black mascara for an eye-opening effect, but skip eyeliner—it can irritate.
3
Find a mascara that never runs
Stash Physicians Formula Organic Wear 100% Natural Origin Work it! Full! Flared! Fit! Mascara in your makeup bag to look hot (in a good way) all summer long. Thanks to nourishing ingredients like vitamins A, C, and E, there's no risk of dry, brittle lashes with this formula.
4
Keep your nail game strong
If fun in the sun is wrecking your mani, opt for a long-wear polish. Try Essie Gel Couture ($12; dermstore.com), which promises 14 days of glossy nails. Just swipe on two coats of color (no base coat required) and finish with the corresponding topcoat. To further guard against chips, "add extra topcoat to seal edges prior to working out," says New York City celebrity manicurist Tracylee. "This prevents moisture from getting in, which can lead to polish flaking off." Keep Cote Traveler Base and Top Coat—a mini bottle!—in your gym or beach bag.
5
Use a no-budge concealer
Estee Lauder Double Wear Waterproof Concealer can stand up to high humidity and won't smudge or crease, even after a dip in the pool.
6
De-slick skin on demand
Do your pores seem bigger post-sweat session? It's not in your head: "There is a connection between chronically enlarged pores and working out excessively," notes S. Manjula Jegasothy, MD, a dermatologist in Miami. You can minimize the appearance of pores by using a lactic-acid-based solution, such as Ole Henriksen Grease Relief Facial Water. "The lactic acid gets into sweaty pores and absorbs the oil," says Dr. Jegasothy.
7
Kick calluses for good
Rough heels happen—whether you're an avid runner or just a flip-flop walker. On your foot, "cell turnover slows down as you get older, and dead skin collects there," says Dr. Jegasothy. Stay on top of the situation by filing down scaly patches with a foot file, like the Amope Pedi Perfect Wet & Dry. Do so after showering, when skin is softest.
8
Apply a self-adjusting lip balm
Go for a pop of color on your lips with ARROW BOOST Color Enhancing Lip Balm, which adapts to your pH and results in a perfect-for-you tint. No messy, migrating lipstick!
9
Defeat sports acne
Sure, exercise leaves you with that endorphin glow, but you may also notice some not-so-pretty side effects, like flare-ups on your chest, back, or rear. "Those areas are filled with hair follicles," explains Dr. Jegasothy, "making them extra susceptible to breakouts." So if showering after your ab routine isn't enough, regularly use an acne-busting body wash, like Neutrogena Body Clear Body Wash ($12, amazon.com), to reduce the number of bacteria on your skin. (The germs can ultimately lead to rashes and blemishes.) As for already-existing spots, run a body wipe with at least 2 percent salicylic acid over them once a day. A good choice: Stridex Maximum Strength Acne Pads. Buh-bye, bacne!
10
Refresh sweaty strands
Post-run, rely on your go-to: Dry shampoo. Psssst Instant Dry Shampoo in Tropical has a time-release technology to reactivate the formula throughout the day (meaning strands smell lovelier every time you brush—genius). Give extra attention to hairline wisps, which "tend to be drier and soak up more sweat," says Sheenon Olson, celebrity hairstylist at Atma Beauty Miami. Blast them with cool air from your blow-dryer as you smooth.
11
Get chill skin
When the mercury is climbing, it can feel like your skin is on fire. Besides chugging plenty of water, what can you do? Try using a cooling treatment that hydrates skin. We like Origins Hit Refresh ($33, macys.com), a body moisturizer that replenishes water and vital minerals lost during your workout; the super-light cream-gel formula soothes skin on contact. Is your complexion red and blotchy? Apply Milk Makeup Cooling Water on puffy, irritated patches for immediate relief.
12
Use a lip stain for long-lasting color
You know the tint left behind after sucking on a Popsicle? Lip stains like Milk Makeup Oil Lip Stain ($18; sephora.com) and MAC Cosmetics Versicolour Stain give the same effect without the sugar high. With your finger, apply a little to the center of your lips, then rub your lips together to distribute the color. This keeps the pigment in the middle for a not-too-perfect pop of color that's less likely to bleed.
13
Go creamy for budge-free blush
These creamy formulas, like Glossier Cloud Paint ($18; glossier.com) and Pixi Beauty Sheer Cheek Gel melt into skin like watercolor on canvas for a natural wash of color. Though the blush sheers out as you apply it, a little goes a long way. Dab a pea-size amount onto the apples of your cheeks and blend in a circular motion (think less Nike swoosh and more doll face).
14
Master all-day shadow
Powder eye shadow plus high temps equals major creasing. Substitute a cream like Cargo Swimmables Longwear Eye Shadow Stick ($20; kohls.com) or liquid formula that locks in once it's dry, such as Wander Beauty Exquisite Eye Liquid Shadow. Pat it on with your finger to create a sheer finish, or layer it for more pigment payoff. At night, add a swipe of clear eye gloss on top to catch the light.