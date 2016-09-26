7 New Anti-Aging Products That Are Made With Superfoods

From carrots to Greek yogurt, the buzziest anti-aging ingredients come straight out of the kitchen.

Lisa DeSantis
September 26, 2016

Turns out, all those good-for-you nutrients in your favorite superfoods also benefit your complexion. Here, seven new skincare products that hydrate, brighten, cleanse, smooth, and reduce fine lines—and they're all made with ingredients that come straight from your fridge.

1
Carrot

Amazon.com

Massage The Organic Pharmacy Carrot Butter Cleanser into dry skin to dissolve dirt and oil. Thanks, beta-carotene!

available at theorganicpharmacy.com $74
2
Egg

Sephora.com

Moisture-enhancing egg white and egg yolk extracts in Too Cool for School Egg Mellow Cream soften dry skin naturally. 

available at sephora.com $36
3
Citrus Jam

Sephora.com

The combination of exfoliating lemon and orange pastes in Fresh Vitamin Nectar Vibrancy-Boosting Face Mask turns up your glow—and smells delish. 

available at sephora.com $62
4
Greek Yogurt

Sephora.com

Rich in nourishing protein, Korres Greek Yoghurt Cleansing & Make-Up Removing Wipes clean off makeup super gently, without doing damage. 

available at sephora.com $15
5
Goat Milk

Sephora.com

The soothing lactose in Kate Somerville Goat Milk De-Puffing Eye Balm wakes up tired eyes. Plus, the formula cools on contact. 

available at sephora.com $38
6
Blackberry

Walmart.com

Want younger-looking akin? The power duo of blackberry leaf extract and dill in Aveeno Absolutely Ageless Intense Renewal Serum firms and fades lines.

available at walmart.com $20
7
Artichoke

Amazon.com

Packed with antioxidants, Yuri Pibu Artichoke Power Essence minimizes large pores. 

available at glowrecipe.com $38
