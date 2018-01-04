This Eye Cream Helps Me Look Wide Awake, Even When I'm Not

Any derm will tell you that the skin around your eyes is incredibly delicate, making it an area prone to showing early signs of aging, similar to your hands. To combat this, it's a good idea to keep under eye skin hydrated with a quality moisturizing eye cream. I've tried a fair share (in fact, I started using one daily when I was just 16!), but only a few have really stood out for me.

One so-worth-it formula? The new Sunday Riley Autocorrect Brightening and Depuffing Eye Contour Cream, which first caught my attention by its name—it claims to not only brighten, but also de-puff fragile under eye skin. Usually, I tailor which eye cream I use based on the concern that's bothering me most that day (think dark circles, fine lines, or puffiness), so I had to get my hands on a formula that claims to fix them all.

Sunday Riley Autocorrect Eye Cream

This eye cream was released last month, but it's so popular that it already sold out on Sephora.com. The good news: You can still nab it if you purchase the Sunday Riley Tidal + Auto Correct Set ($70; sephora.com), which includes both a full-size Auto Correct eye cream (regularly $65) plus the cult favorite Tidal Brightening Enzyme Water Cream.

The bottle is a substantial size, which isn't always the case for eye creams. This makes me feel okay about using a good amount of the powerful formula each morning. I tend to stick to a heavier cream at night, but you could use this then, too, as well as throughout the day when needed.

The formula packs caffeine for a serious reduction in dark circles, ginseng root extract to de-puff, and horse chestnut and acmella oleracea extracts to smooth fine lines and firm sagging. The mega dose of moisture is thanks to shea and cocoa butters paired with watermelon rind extract. My favorite feature, though, is that the cream has a luminescent quality to it, so when I tap it on—that's the gentlest way to apply eye cream, rather than tugging at the skin—a light-reflecting sheen is left behind.

Because the under eye area already appears a bit brighter after applying, sometimes I feel like I can even skip concealer, which is major for me. If I do put some on, though, it glides on nice and evenly and, to my surprise, doesn't crease midday like so many eye cream and concealer combos tend to.