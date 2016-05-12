There is no question that when used correctly, sunscreen works. Thing is, a product’s SPF, or sun protection factor, depends on the amount of product applied. “If you cover from head to toe with just a few squirts, you’re receiving only a fraction of the number listed on the bottle and increasing your risk of a burn,” says Dr. Engelman. It takes at least 1 ounce—that’s an entire handful—of lotion to properly cover the whole body. Squeeze out a teaspoon at a time to slather over each body part, including your face. If you’re using a spray, move the bottle back and forth no more than 2 inches away from your body until your skin has a glossy finish. Then—this is key—rub it in. Finally, when you think you’ve put on enough, add another layer, and remember to reapply every two hours (more frequently if you’re swimming or sweating).