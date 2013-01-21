Style Coach: How to Wear Low Boots with Skirts

If you don't have endless legs, the best way to rock boots of any height with a skirt is to add matching opaque tights.

I want to wear low boots with skirts. Tips?

—Robin Jones, Shreveport, LA

If you don't have endless legs, the best way to rock boots of any height with a skirt is to add matching opaque tights. I like a knee-length skirt with low booties, because the length shows off and elongates your legs.

Me Too boots ($119; lordandtaylor.com); American Apparel pantyhose ($14; americanapparel.net)

