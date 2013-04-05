Style Coach: How to Cuff the Hem of Your Jeans

Is there a trick to properly cuffing the hem of your jeans?

—Lauren Christian, Richmond, Va

Here are my rules: Cuff skinny or straight-leg jeans, but not baggier styles. Keep cuffs slim (an inch or two, maximum), hitting just at or above the ankles. Wear this look with leg-lengthening nude flats for a casual spin, or slip on strappy sandals for laid-back glam.



Loft blouse ($50; loft.com). Old Navy pants and belt ($35 and $17 for 2; oldnavy.com). BCBG sandals ($98; Macy's).

This article originally appeared on tallskinnyrich.com