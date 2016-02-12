Steal Ashley Benson's Simple Trick for Beachy Waves

February 12, 2016

When it comes toÂ beachy waves, Ashley Benson hasÂ it down. But theÂ Health coverÂ star doesn't just roll out of bed that way:Â âI envy the people who have the best hair,â sheÂ says. âIâm like, 'What!?' No, I have to work on it.âÂ Lucky for us,Â replicating her tousled looked doesnât require a full glam squad, or even heat! Hereâs how she does it.

Step 1: Wash your hair. Ashley uses Dove Regenerative Nourishment Shampoo ($5, target.com) and Conditioner ($5, target.com).

Step 2:Â After you getÂ out of the shower, brush your hair, thenÂ braid two pigtails and secure them with small scrunchies (to avoid creating dents at the ends).

Step 4: If your hair tends to get frizzy, you can rub a few drops of rose essential oil down the braids to help keep it smooth.

Step 5:Â WaitÂ 30 minutes to two hours before you undo the braids. (They should still be completely wet.) Then let your hairÂ air dry.

Step 6:Â To makeÂ those effortless-looking waves last between washes, apply some dry shampoo, like Dove Refresh Plus Care Dry Shampoo ($5, target.com).

