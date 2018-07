Steal Ashley Benson's Simple Trick for Beachy Waves

When it comes to beachy waves, Ashley Benson has it down. But the Health cover star doesn't just roll out of bed that way: “I envy the people who have the best hair,” she says. “I’m like, 'What!?' No, I have to work on it.” Lucky for us, replicating her tousled looked doesn’t require a full glam squad, or even heat! Here’s how she does it.

Step 1: Wash your hair. Ashley uses Dove Regenerative Nourishment Shampoo ($5, target.com) and Conditioner ($5, target.com).

Step 2: After you get out of the shower, brush your hair, then braid two pigtails and secure them with small scrunchies (to avoid creating dents at the ends).

Step 4: If your hair tends to get frizzy, you can rub a few drops of rose essential oil down the braids to help keep it smooth.

Step 5: Wait 30 minutes to two hours before you undo the braids. (They should still be completely wet.) Then let your hair air dry.

Step 6: To make those effortless-looking waves last between washes, apply some dry shampoo, like Dove Refresh Plus Care Dry Shampoo ($5, target.com).