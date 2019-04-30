The Best Neutral Makeup for Spring and Summer—From Coral to Amethyst to Copper

Say hello to spring and summer's go-with-everything shades! Way more interesting than your basic taupe and brown, these colors feel fresh and look good on everyone. Play up one feature or wear your favorite hue on lips, eyes, and cheeks for a fun monochromatic look.

RELATED: This Overnight Replenishing Serum Is One of the Best-Selling Anti-Aging Products at Nordstrom

Image zoom Gabriella Imperatori-Penn / Prop styling by Elizabeth Press for Judy Casey

Coral Crush

Pantone’s color of the year was made to be worn on your face! Consider it a playful alternative to dusty rose. For a flirty glow and instant mood boost, swipe it over both lips and cheeks.

• Butter London Living Coral Lacquer Set ($22; kohls.com)

• L’Oréal Paris Rouge Signature Lasting Matte Liquid Lipstick in I Achieve ($12; ulta.com)

• Urban Decay Cosmetics Eyeshadow in Fireball ($20; ulta.com)

• Chantecaille Lip Cristal in Citrine ($56; beautyexpert.com)

• Make Up For Ever Artist Color Pencil in 700 Whichever Coral ($18; sephora.com)

• Glossier Cloud Paint in Dawn ($18; glossier.com)

• Nars Fireclay Mosaic Glow Blush ($42; ulta.com)

• Wander Beauty On-the-Glow Blush and Illuminator in Coral Rose/ Nude Glow ($42; sephora.com)

• Jillian Dempsey Lid Tint Satin Eyeshadow in Peach ($28; amazon.com)

• Rodin Luxury Kabuki Brush ($25; barneys.com)

RELATED: Meghan Markle Loves This Lipstick (and It's Inspired by a Possible Royal Wedding Guest)

Image zoom Gabriella Imperatori-Penn / Prop styling by Elizabeth Press for Judy Casey

Unexpected Amythest

This feminine hue walks a fine line between understated and look-at-me. A light wash of shadow across your lids or a hint of tinted gloss is sweet. Get more daring with a darker liner and a few coats of purple mascara.

• Maybelline New York Snapscara Mascara in Ultra Violet ($6; amazon.com)

• OPI Nail Lacquer in Samurai Breaks a Nail ($11; amazon.com)

• Neutrogena Smokey Kohl Eyeliner in Rich Plum ($10; walmart.com)

• Stila Cosmetics Shimmer and Glow Liquid Eyeshadow in Vivid Amethyst ($24; sephora.com)

• Huda Beauty Amethyst Obsessions Palette ($27; sephora.com)

• Stiks Cosmetiks Lipstick in Backslash\Blush ($18; anthropologie.com)

• CoverGirl Vinyl Vow in So Lucky ($9; amazon.com)

• Milani Hypnotic Lights Powder Highlighter in Beaming Light ($10; ulta.com)

• Juice Beauty Last Looks Cream Blush in Peony ($24; amazon.com)

RELATED: I Swear By This $9 K Beauty Sunscreen from Amazon That Keeps My Face Completely Oil-Free

Image zoom Gabriella Imperatori-Penn / Prop styling by Elizabeth Press for Judy Casey

Gleaming Copper

Add some warmth to your complexion with this burnished metallic hue. Deeper skin tones pop in red and orange coppers, while subtler versions flatter the fairest complexions. It has the magical power to make everyone feel like a goddess.

• Tarte The Buffer Airbrush Finish Bamboo Foundation Brush ($35; amazon.com)

• Charlotte Tilbury Cheek to Chic Blush in Pillow Talk ($40; sephora.com)

• IT Cosmetics No Tug Waterproof Gel Eyeliner in Copper ($22; ulta.com)

• Fenty Beauty Fairy Bomb Shimmer Powder in Coppa Chill ($28; sephora.com)

• Hourglass Scattered Light Glitter Eyeshadow in Foil ($29; sephora.com)

• Smashbox Be Legendary Liquid Lip in That’s Rich ($24; sephora.com)

• Revlon Glow Gelée in Venus Glow ($11; revlon.com)

• Burt’s Bees All Aglow Bronzer Stick in Golden Shimmer ($10; amazon.com)

• Marc Jacobs Beauty Le Marc Lip Frost Lipstick in Just Peachy ($32; sephora.com)

• NYX Line & Load All-in-One Lippie in Ride or Die ($8; ulta.com)

• Essie Treat Love Color Metallics in Finish Line Fuel ($8; walmart.com)

• Maybelline New York The City Mini Eyeshadow Palette in Cocoa City ($8; amazon.com)

To get our top stories delivered to your inbox, sign up for the Healthy Living newsletter