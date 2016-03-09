7 Pretty Nail Polishes You'll Be Wearing All Spring

Out with the old and in with the newânail polish, that is. With the weather warming up, it's time to swap out your darker shades and go for more bright, pastel, or nude tones to flatter all of your springtime fashion. Here's a look at seven of our favorite new colors for spring.

JINsoon Painted Ladies Keppel Nail Lacquer ($18; nordstrom.com)

This collection is named after the famed Painted Ladies housesÂ in San Francisco (think opening credits ofÂ Full House). We're loving this pastel green that has a hint of turquoise in it. This shade will work great from now untilÂ fall.

Smith & Cult Nailed Lacquered in She Said Yeah ($18; birchbox.com)

A favorite among Birchbox shoppers, this shadeÂ is an opaque, muted periwinkle. The polish is also 8-free, meaning it's free ofÂ dibutyl phthalate, toluene, formaldehyde, formaldehyde resin, camphor, xylene, ethyl tosylamide, and triphenyl phosphate.

Photo: birchbox.com

Zoya April Nail Polish ($10; amazon.com)

If you tend to stick with nude hues, try this polish. It has a bit of a blush tint to it, so it's perfect for everyday wear. Plus, all Zoya polishes are free of formaldehyde, toluene, DBP, and camphor.

Photo: amazon.com

Essie Lounge Lover ($9; amazon.com)

Escaping to warmer weather? This peachy pink is the perfect polish for your toes and fingers for when you're making an escape, plus it reminds us of flamingos!

Photo: essie.com

DiorÂ Vernis Gel Shine & Long Wear Nail Lacquer in Bleutte ($27; nordstrom.com)

Blue can be a bit scary for newbies, but this shade has a nice pastel hint which makes it oh-so-subtleÂ with just a touch of color. This shade would be perfect to wear with your Easter best.

Photo: nordstrom.com

Deborah Lippmann Gel Lab Pro Polish in Get Lucky ($20; sephora.com)

Not a fan of pastel? Try this sage-tinged blue that can work as a neutral and take you from the boardroom to date night. The gel-like formula gives you the look of gel without all the nail damage.

Photo: sephora.com

OPI New Orleans Take A Right On Bourbon ($10; sallybeauty.com)

Metallics are all the rage this season, so aÂ pewter-hued polish is perfect for any springtime outings where you need to dress up just a bit.

Photo: sallybeauty.com