Summer is just around the corner, and that means finding a go-to hairstyle that keep your locks out of your face and off the back of your neck. A single ponytail is always an option, but we've got another functional and fabulous way to keep your hair out of your face. Celebrity hairstylist Nikki Nelms, who works on stars like Janelle Monae, Solange Knowles, and Zoe Kravitz, shows us how to do two gorgeous, low-maintenance space buns perfect for the season—using products you can find at your local drugstore.

Nelms starts by creating a middle part down the center of the scalp via a Goody Total Texture comb (walmart.com, $3). She gathers the hair into two parts and uses a claw clip to keep the two hair parts separated, not leaving any hair pieces loose. With an extra-thick elastic tie, she puts each section of hair into a ponytail and wraps it tightly.

Starting on the right side, Nelms splits the sectioned-off hair into two parts, twists the two pieces around each other twice, and then tucks it down into a bun. She uses hair pins to secure the twisted bun down to the base of the head.

For a decorative addition, Nelms wraps extra hair ties on the outside of each bun, creating a deconstructed, messy look. Nelms uses hair ties with beads to add an extra playful pop to the hairstyle, so it has a casual and fun summer vibe. That's it! It's simple, summer-y, and will make heads turn wherever you spend the season.