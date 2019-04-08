Redness Doesn't Stand A Chance Against These 5 Soothing Skincare Products

Maybe your skin is angry thanks to the blustery wind and overheated office, or maybe it just decided to be sensitive today—either way, these products are just what you need to ease redness fast.
Chances are, you've experienced some sort of redness or blotchiness on your face in the past. Some people are more predisposed if they suffer from sensitive skin, but nobody is immune, especially in cold temperatures. If you notice a flare up and want to heal and conceal it fast, look no further.
1
La Roche-Posay Lipikar Lotion Daily Repair Moisturizing Lotion
This line is formulated with prebiotic thermal spring water to help boost skin's immunity and keep it hydrated. Proven to help reduce the symptoms of eczema, this lotion can be used all over your body and will soothe irritated, dry patches, stat.
2
L'Oreal Paris Revitalift Cicacream Anti-Wrinkle + Skin Barrier Repair
The anti-aging powerhouse retinol can cause skin irritation in some, but before you throw out your wrinkle fighters, try this drugstore cream. Pro-retinol is paired with Centella Asiatica, an herb used in Chinese medicine to strengthen and repair the skin barrier. Expect to see a firmer, less irritated appearance in just a few weeks.
3
Urban Decay Skin Color Correcting Fluid
If you wake up to red patches, this will come in handy. Dab the doe foot wand around your nose, on your chin, and forehead, and tap the product in. You can use your fingers to blend and then follow with concealer to make sure any discoloration is completely covered.
4
IT Cosmetics Your Skin But Better CC Cream with SPF 50
Formulated with plastic surgeons specifically to cover up rosacea, this full-coverage CC cream camouflages imperfections and promotes brightness. A skin-loving trio of niacin, antioxidants, titanium dioxide, and zinc oxide combats hyperpigmentation, guards against free radical damage, and provides sun protection.
5
REN Evercalm Ultra Comforting Rescue Mask
If you have ten minutes to treat your skin to some R&R, reach for this. White mushroom extract helps provide instant calm for stressed out skin. Simply slick it on after cleansing and rinse when the time is up to reveal a smooth, redness-free complexion.