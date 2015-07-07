Sofia Vergara's Surprising Natural Beauty Tip for Brides-to-Be

@joemanganiello Magic Mike premier. Lucky girl❤️❤️❤️❤️ A photo posted by Sofia Vergara (@sofiavergara) on Jun 25, 2015 at 10:07pm PDT

As Sofia Vergara prepares to say "I do" to Joe Manganiello, she's sharing her wedding-planning advice with the world. On the set of her new CoverGirl ad campaign shoot, Vergara gave People a "very important makeup tip for the girls [who] are getting married soon." Here's what she had to say about looking your best on the big day:

“I think sometimes we overthink it because it’s a very special occasion and we want to have everything perfect," Vergara told People. "With makeup, sometimes people exaggerate a little bit or make it too different because they want to do more. Sometimes, it makes it look like it’s not you and when you see the pictures you’re like, ‘Oh, what happened to me?’"

RELATED: The Hilarious Way Sofia Vergara Stays Motivated to Work Out

Her bottom line: "[I] think it’s better to keep yourself looking fresh in the makeup that you’ve always liked and be you.”

Considering Vergara's staple glam look, we were expecting a tutorial on getting the perfect red lip or contoured cheekbones. Instead, the bombshell's advising that we embrace our natural beauty? Done and done. Thanks, Sofia!

RELATED: Why We're Wild About Sofia Vergara