6 Genius Ways to Match Your Lipstick to Your Sneakers

We recently learned that Pretty Little Liars actress Lucy Hale has an unexpected styling trick: she always matches her shoes with the shade of lipstick she's wearing. This color-coordinated strategy pulls a look together from head to toe—literally. But since we spend a lot more time at the gym (and a lot less time on the red carpet), our take on the monochromatic trend needed to involve colorful kicks. And luckily, there are plenty out there to choose from: New Balance, Nike, Under Armour, and many more of our favorite retailers have recently released brightly-colored sneakers that are as functional as they are eye-catching. Here, six clever ways to pair this season's best athletic shoes with tried-and-true statement lippies.