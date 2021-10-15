Here's How Zinc Can Benefit Your Skin—And 4 Products to Try

"Zinc is a trace mineral that your body requires in order for its immune system to function properly," explains Tricia Pingel, NMD, an Arizona-based naturopathic physician. "It plays a critical role in fighting and controlling inflammation." It also helps skin functions such as wound repair, collagen synthesis, and UV protection, adds Orit Markowitz, MD, a dermatologist and founder of OptiSkin in New York City. Because the body doesn't produce zinc on its own, it's important to incorporate zinc-rich foods into your diet, and perhaps even consider a supplement if you're deficient. Nearly 2 billion people worldwide have a zinc deficiency.