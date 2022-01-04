What Are Peptides? Here's What to Know About This Anti-Aging Skincare Ingredient

Peptides are short chains of amino acids that occur naturally in the skin and are the building blocks of proteins. In cosmetic products (or skin-care products), peptides can mimic the protein sequences in collagen and elastin and stimulate production, says Geeta Yadav, MD, a dermatologist and founder of Skin Science Dermatology in Toronto. These are the proteins that keep skin looking youthful. "Many peptides are small enough to penetrate the skin," says Blair Murphy- Rose, MD, a dermatologist at the Laser & Skin Surgery Center of New York and clinical instructor of dermatology at Weill Cornell Medical College. As a result, they're able to have a more profound impact than skin-care formulas containing larger molecules that simply sit on the skin's surface.