Can Cannabinoids Help Your Skincare Regimen? Here's What Know, Plus 4 Products to Try

Phytocannabinoids are compounds produced by the cannabis plant; more than 110 different types of cannabinoids have been identified. You may have heard of ones like THC (tetrahydrocannabinol), which has psychoactive effects—a.k.a. the "high" associated with marijuana— or CBD (cannabidiol), its nonpsychoactive counterpart that may help relieve pain and inflammation. But there are many more that are starting to be studied. Some of these compounds may have health and wellness benefits, and others may prove to be powerful in skin care, cannabigerol (CBG) and cannabinol (CBN) among them.