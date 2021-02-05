A body wash may seem like it serves one simple purpose—to clean your skin—but many formulas can help with body acne or dry skin, too. But what if you also struggle with eczema or the occasional athlete's foot? Amazon shoppers have found a natural body wash that can help with your most pressing skin concerns all at once.
The Truremedy Naturals Remedy Soap ($11, was $15; amazon.com) is a multipurpose body wash that is packed with natural oils to hydrate, deodorize, and refresh your skin. It's infused with tea tree, peppermint, and eucalyptus oils to fight stubborn issues like acne, odor, athlete's foot, and even ringworm (they provide a satisfying tingling sensation, too). It's also gentle enough to calm and moisturize skin thanks to its blend of aloe vera, coconut oil, olive oil, and jojoba oil. Additionally, it's free of irritants like parabens, petroleum, sulfates, silicones, and synthetic fragrances and dyes.
With both soothing and bacteria-fighting powers, the Truremedy Naturals body wash has garnered over 10,000 five-star ratings from obsessed Amazon shoppers. Reviewers have all sorts of different reasons for raving about the body wash, from treating under-boob irritated skin to teen body odor and rashes.
"After a good two weeks of use in my bra area, [I] no longer have a major itch/irritated area," one reviewer wrote. "And I don't find myself having that sour smell like I used to on a hot day in that area. Bathing with this body wash is refreshing and I like the scent which is cool, because I'm very sensitive to scents/smells."
Another reviewer wrote, "I purchased Remedy Soap for my 'tween' daughter who was struggling with horrible armpit and foot odor. To my amazement, it eliminated her odor completely!! She went through a whole day at school, including PE, and came home smelling as fresh as she did when she left that morning. That has NEVER happened this entire school year!!"
While reviewers love it for treating fungal infections, body odors, and acne, many shoppers also praise the soap for soothing their eczema and dry patches. A former dancer wrote, "I used this soap literally three times and have yet to have my athlete's foot return. I also have eczema on my arms and that too came to a halt. I love love love this soap. Thank you for making me feel confident again!"
"I was having some issues where I was having dry, scaly patches on my nose, around my mouth, under my eyes, and on my chin," another reviewer wrote. "I had tried at least half a dozen remedies and my face started clearing up immediately after using this. My face is nearly completely cleared up!"
If you're still skeptical about Truremedy's popular body wash, give it a try while it's a little cheaper. It's currently on sale for only $11 at Amazon—but this deal certainly won't last long.