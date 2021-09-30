Sometime last year, my hands decided to revolt against me. Several times a week, my thumbs would unexpectedly lock into place, my fingers would swell, and pain would shoot from my wrists to my fingertips. Being a writer, this was not ideal. Typing suddenly became excruciating and even everyday tasks like washing the dishes or opening a jar were next to impossible. I could never predict when it would happen and began a search for some kind of pain relief to help.