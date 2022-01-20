Even though I could do without the bone-chilling temperatures that winter brings, I generally don't mind the gloomy and gray season apart from one issue: low humidity. I hate how shockingly dry it becomes in my New York City studio apartment (quite literally—I get zapped by static pretty much every hour), and I hate even more how dry my skin becomes as a result. Moisturizers and serums seem to evaporate as soon as I apply them, and my arms and legs get so flakey and itchy that I sometimes scratch them to the point of bleeding.