The applicator can be used for any kind of lotion-not just sunscreen, but also pain and itch relief topicals. "I had a cream that needed to be applied to my back. I was having issues reaching my middle back, so I decided to order a lotion applicator," one shopper wrote. "I ordered one with the little rollerballs on it and it just clogged up and wasted the product. Then I found this gem. It applies my lotion efficiently, without waste. I just run under water with antibacterial soap and pat dry with a paper towel to keep it clean."