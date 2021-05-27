Hand Cream With SPF Should Be Your Summer Staple—and We Found the Perfect One
Bad news if you've focused all your anti-aging treatments on your face and neck: Hands age faster than any other body part. Both harsh chemicals from washing and regular sun exposure put the delicate skin at risk of wrinkles and dark spots—and the unexpected sign of aging can be a real bummer. A 2018 survey found that a majority of women over the age of 40 wished they could change the way their hands looked.
While you can't completely reverse old damage, the Deborah Lippmann Rich Girl Hand Cream ($28; amazon.com) is the next best thing. The hydrating cream restores moisture with a combination of nourishing shea butter and jojoba oil to leave hands feeling silky smooth. But unlike other hand creams, the anti-aging benefits don't stop there. The rich formula also contains SPF 25 to block both UVA and UVB rays.
Most people know sun exposure is bad for skin, but there's more to the story than sunburns or sun spots. Francesca Fusco, MD, a dermatologist based in NYC, previously told Health that the sun actually breaks down collagen. Considering we already experience a depletion in collagen as we age, this extra reduction only increases the amount of sagging skin and wrinkles.
The Rich Girl Hand Cream makes applying sunscreen a natural part of your hand care—and boasts benefits beyond younger-looking hands. Reviewers say they dealt with fewer hangnails and saw a drastic improvement in cuticles. Plus, it leaves skin feeling silky smooth but never greasy.
"I'm very vain about my hands," wrote a 50-year-old reviewer. "My hands are wrinkle- and spot-free. I like to flatter myself that they're the hands of an average 30-year-old. In truth, they're better. So...I take hand cream very seriously. I prefer rich, emollient hand creams that lend themselves to a brief massage after moisturizing. If you want a rich, decadent hand cream that will cause you to hold your hands up in admiration, this is your jam."
Another says, "Hard to find a hand cream with SPF these days! It's different than just putting sunscreen on your hands. It works like hand cream but protects like sunscreen. I drive a lot everyday, [and] my hands look 10 years older than my face. Sure wish I would've treated them the same from the get-go!"
To buy: Deborah Lippmann Rich Girl Hand Cream, $28; amazon.com
Although the cream needs to be reapplied every two hours or 80 minutes after swimming, the 4-ounce tube packs plenty of product for the recommended dime-size application. One reviewer used the same squeeze-bottle for almost seven months before running low. At the opposite end of the spectrum, another shopper admitted to purchasing five bottles at a time to ensure their go-to was always at hand.
Ready to make this hand cream your new staple? Add the $28 anti-aging pick to your Amazon cart just in time for summer.
Sign up for our Health Shopping newsletter to get your daily dose of retail therapy with great deals handpicked by our editors — straight to your inbox.