Another shopper added: "Everyone cleanses, but often, this step is forgotten. Why would you sweep and not mop? I don't know why I stopped using a toner for a while. My face has become a lot more sensitive and acne-prone since I've been wearing a mask often during the pandemic. This has been my lifesaver! I have only been using it for a couple [of] weeks, but my face is so much cleaner! It has really cleared up, and my acne marks are fading."