This Paula’s Choice Toner Tackles 'Crater Pores,' Stubborn Acne, and Redness
No filter needed for flawless skin.
Social media filters make it easy to think that everyone is walking around with perfect skin. In reality, complexions with uneven texture, blemishes, and visible pores are totally normal. But if you want your skin to look as close to a filter IRL as possible, try adding the Paula's Choice Pore-Reducing Toner ($21; amazon.com) to your routine.
More than 1,500 shoppers swear by the lightweight product as the key to "flawless" skin because it reduces redness, pore size, and acne in one easy step. When applied to clean skin, the lightweight formula rebalances the epidermis through a combination of soothing and hydrating ingredients. Unlike the popular toners of your youth, which used astringent bases to remove excess oil, this modern approach doesn't irritate your skin—just don't mistake gentle for ineffective.
Niacinamide, also known as vitamin B3, is the formula's superstar ingredient. The powerful antioxidant evens out your skin tone, improves the appearance of enlarged pores, and makes your overall complexion less dull, according to a previous Health interview with New York-based dermatologist Debra Jaliman, MD. It's the primary reason that reviewers reported fewer blackheads, reduced oil production, and overall brighter skin when using the toner.
It also contains a trinity of proven moisturizing ingredients: glycerin, ceramides, and hyaluronic acid. These additions work together to return moisture to the skin while also boosting its water retention. This not only makes skin feel ridiculously soft but look noticeably plumper (a.k.a. younger-looking). Plus, you won't have to worry about the toner leaving skin greasy because it's developed specifically for oily, combination, and acne-prone skin.
To buy: Paula's Choice Pore-Reducing Toner, $21; amazon.com; paulaschoice.com
Needless to say, reviewers can't stop raving about their experiences using this toner, whether it's getting the best skin of their lives or finally saying goodbye to pesky pores.
"This stuff is flipping amazing," wrote one. "I have a very oily but dry T-zone, especially my nose. I also have very large pores on my nose that love to collect all sorts of gunk. This stuff is a godsend. I use it after showers and at night before my lotion. It evens out my skin and helps with my crater pores."
Another shopper added: "Everyone cleanses, but often, this step is forgotten. Why would you sweep and not mop? I don't know why I stopped using a toner for a while. My face has become a lot more sensitive and acne-prone since I've been wearing a mask often during the pandemic. This has been my lifesaver! I have only been using it for a couple [of] weeks, but my face is so much cleaner! It has really cleared up, and my acne marks are fading."
"I have the best skin of my life and have struggled with multiple skin problems for years," said another. "At this rate, I'll look younger in my 40s than I do in my 30s."
Best of all, the anti-aging treatment only costs $21 for a 6-ounce bottle, which shoppers say lasts months with daily use. And unlike Instagram filters, your practically perfect skin won't disappear when you put down the smartphone.
