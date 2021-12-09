This Wrinkle Cream Is Giving Shoppers Major Results in Just Two Weeks
Wrinkles are an inevitable part of getting older, since your body starts to break down more collagen than it makes. However, there are still ways to hold on to your skin's youth, such as investing in anti-aging skincare products like a hard-working night cream. One wrinkle cream that has people swooning is the Olay Retinol 24 Max Night Moisturizer, which reviewers say starts to minimize the appearance of fine lines—while you snooze—in just two weeks.
This moisturizer is enriched with powerful anti-aging ingredients, including niacinamide, which helps fade hyperpigmentation, and retinol, a derivative of vitamin A that increases the production of cells for healthier and smoother-looking skin. Because retinol can cause skin sensitivity when exposed to the sun, "anti-aging creams with retinol and alpha hydroxy acids are typically used at night," Geeta Shah, MD, a Maryland dermatologist previously told Health.
Why should you care about adding a night cream to your skincare routine? Wrinkle creams applied at bedtime, like this one, are infused with potent anti-aging ingredients that can target your skin during its regeneration period and stimulate cell renewal, which in turn, increases collagen production, New York City-based dermatologist Debra Jaliman, MD, previously told Health. Not to mention, active ingredients work especially well at night, because your body has the chance to shut down, rest, and repair itself, she added.
And with more than 900 five-star ratings on the brand's site, it's no wonder that Olay customers are calling it a "must-have PM moisturizer." One shopper said: "This cream is so luxe and pampering to [the] skin. From the first moment I applied it, I instantly felt my skin soften and be hydrated. When I awoke in the morning, my skin looked healthier and bright."
Many reviewers commented on how quickly the night cream worked to soften their wrinkles. "I've been using Olay Regenerist Retinol 24 MAX Night Face Moisturizer for the past two weeks, and I'm already seeing results," reported another. "My skin was dry prior to using this moisturizer, and now it's much softer and more supple. My fine lines are less apparent."
The cream even has skeptics won over. "I was always skeptical about drugstore brands. My first pleasant surprise was the amazing texture of the cream and how well it absorbed and felt on my skin. I noticed visible results after my second week. My acne scars and dark spots got fainter, my complexion brighter and more even. My pores got smaller, as well, and the T-zone is no longer oily. I am a converter for sure," shared a customer.
Even more perks? The moisturizer is fragrance-free, which shoppers say won't irritate sensitive skin, and even though retinol can have a reputation for causing dryness and redness, users said this cream actually left them looking hydrated and glowy. Perhaps one of the best things worth noting is that reviewers thought the formula stood up to those of other coveted or more expensive brands—naming The Ordinary and Sunday Riley, in particular—but at a much friendlier price point.
If you're in the market for a night cream that hydrates and plumps the skin, or are on the hunt for a product to fight fine lines and wrinkles without putting in a lot of effort yourself (seriously, just go to bed and let the moisturizer work for you), look no further than the Olay Retinol 24 Max Night Face Moisturizer. Originally $44, you can score this wrinkle-combatting cream for $33 for a limited time leading up to the holidays.