Wrinkles are an inevitable part of getting older, since your body starts to break down more collagen than it makes. However, there are still ways to hold on to your skin's youth, such as investing in anti-aging skincare products like a hard-working night cream. One wrinkle cream that has people swooning is the Olay Retinol 24 Max Night Moisturizer, which reviewers say starts to minimize the appearance of fine lines—while you snooze—in just two weeks.