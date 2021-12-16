This $4 Lip Balm Is the Best for Chapped Lips, According to Amazon Shoppers
The winter elements really take a toll on your skin, especially the cold wind and dry air, which make it practically impossible for your lips to retain any moisture. The result: dry and cracked lips. That's why it's important to invest in a lip product that's going to keep your pout nourished and smooth, and Amazon shoppers say this O'Keeffe's Lip Repair Balm actually works to do just that.
This $4 lip balm packs a punch with its formula of oils, shea butter, beeswax, and aloe vera, which moisturizes and provides instant relief to cracked lips. Beeswax, a humectant, also locks in moisture to prevent future chapping and stays put even through meals and while hydrating during a workout (it's water-resistant for 80 minutes).
What's more, it's made with SPF 35 to protect your pout from the sun's harmful UV rays. And unlike other lip products with SPF, which tend to be on the greasier side, O'Keeffe's balm will not leave your lips feeling oily. Pro tip: For best results, apply the lip balm 15 minutes prior to sun exposure and reapply every two hours as needed.
To buy: O'Keeffe's Lip Repair Balm, $4 (was $5); amazon.com
With more than 3,000 five-star ratings, Amazon shoppers are calling this lip balm their 'holy grail.' One wrote: I was recommended this by a friend and I'm so happy he did. I have horrible chapped lips all the time. Seriously, nothing helps. Carmex does sometimes. I have to exfoliate my lips all the time. But this chapstick is literally the best I have ever used. It took about a few days probably for my lips to be fully moisturized but it was worth the wait. I'll definitely be ordering more when I run out."
"I get fever blisters so it's imperative that I use chapstick with a high SPF. I've tried all the beach varieties from Banana Boat and Hawaiian Tropic and they're good but I [was tired] of their overbearing scent. Plus, they tend toward the greasy side," explained another shopper. "Once I found these, there was no going back. It goes on smooth but not greasy and soaks in quickly. The mild scent is slightly minty but hardly there which I prefer. And the sunblock must be working because I haven't had an outbreak since I started using it."
If you're looking to quench your lip's thirst this winter, give O'Keeffe's Lip Repair Balm a try.