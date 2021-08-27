This $30 Vitamin C Serum Fades Dark Spots, Zaps Fine Lines, and Hydrates Skin
If you spent time at the beach or outdoors this summer, it's natural to get a sun-kissed glow, but the damage it leaves behind can be less than desirable. Weeks later, you might notice increased dryness, dark spots on your face, and even new fine lines. But don't panic—according to Amazon shoppers, there is a "magic" vitamin C serum that fades hyperpigmentation, hydrates skin, and zaps wrinkles.
Enter: the Noche Y Dia Vitamin C Serum, which uses a potent blend of bitter orange, lemon, kiwi seed oil, omega 3 (seals in moisture), and, of course, vitamin C. Why is vitamin C so beneficial to skin? It's an antioxidant that brightens, stimulates collagen production, and erases signs of aging by repairing skin that's been damaged by free radicals and the sun. While collagen is naturally-occuring in the skin, it depletes as you age, resulting in wrinkles, sagging skin, and loss of elasticity. Fortunately, vitamin C can boost collagen production, making the skin look plumper and firmer, Debra Jaliman, MD, assistant professor of dermatology at Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, previously told Health.
But is there a difference between getting your vitamin C boost for skin in a skincare product, like Noche Y Dia Vitamin C Serum, versus taking a supplement? "There is some good evidence that long-term use of vitamin C topically, even more so that taking it orally, is associated with improved skin texture and quality," Arielle Nagler, MD, dermatologist at NYU Langone Medical Center, previously told Health. She recommends pressing a few drops into the skin daily.
To buy: Noche Y Dia Vitamin C Serum, $30; amazon.com
Amazon shoppers claim that this serum is "magic in a bottle" and can't stop praising how fast the formula gives them results. One five-star reviewer said that the serum made them look "10 years younger in one month." They added: "this product is amazing! It works! And smells great. I'm 59 and it helped my lines and spots. My children asked what I was using. Worth the money! Amazing."
Another reported that they could see a difference in their skin after using the vitamin C-infused serum for a few days. "I have used many numerous vitamin C serums, and literally, ALL of them were drying to my skin. This is not the case with this serum. It works wonders! I have noticed an increased softening of my skin, and some dark spots have actually faded."
Other reviewers love the serum for fighting acne, as well as scars left behind from persistent breakouts. One happy customer said that they tried everything from Proactive to a prescription topical and nothing worked until this serum. "No more adult acne after more than 15 years,. In the three weeks, I have been using the serum along with the cleansing oil and the cream, as well as the microdermabrasion tool they offer. I have zero breakouts for the first time ever."
Based on the serum's glowing reviews, it truly seems to do wonders for your skin. If you have pesky dark patches, dull spots, less firm skin, or simply want to try your hand at minimizing the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles, add the Noche Y Dia Vitamin C Serum to your skincare lineup for just $30.
