This Hydrating Essence Works Wonders on Cystic Acne, Eczema, and Fine Lines

Neogen's Essence has earned a five-star rating from more than 800 customers who can't stop raving about its moisturizing formula and their supple and glowing skin after use. Water is the star ingredient of this essence, which makes sense, considering the skin needs it to look and feel its best. "Hydrating the skin is crucial whether it is by drinking the recommended amount of water a day and just as important is making sure our skin is hydrated by using things such as hydrating masks," New York City-based dermatologist Debra Jaliman, MD, previously told Health.