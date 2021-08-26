This Hydrating Essence Works Wonders on Cystic Acne, Eczema, and Fine Lines
Now that summer is winding down, it's time to think about transitioning your skincare routine so that it's more suitable for the next few months. Even if you're in an overall cooler or warmer climate, the change of seasons always brings some skin concerns, including dryness. One way to combat dry skin? NeoGen Lab's Real Ferment Micro Essence—a "miracle in a bottle," according to shoppers—gives users "plump and hydrated skin" and a more youthful complexion.
But, first of all, what exactly is an essence? Think of an essence as a tall glass of water for your skin. They are well known and used, especially in Asian cultures. Most essences have water-based formulas that hydrate and plump skin. Plus, they allow for the products that you use directly after in your skincare routine to absorb better.
"Essences themselves may even have beneficial ingredients that calm skin, exfoliate, or simply add anti-aging vitamins and peptides," Rachel Nazarian, MD, board-certified dermatologist and Fellow of the American Academy of Dermatology (FAAD), previously explained to Health. "They tend to contain high doses of hyaluronic acid and glycerin, which help to intensely nourish skin," she added.
Neogen's Essence has earned a five-star rating from more than 800 customers who can't stop raving about its moisturizing formula and their supple and glowing skin after use. Water is the star ingredient of this essence, which makes sense, considering the skin needs it to look and feel its best. "Hydrating the skin is crucial whether it is by drinking the recommended amount of water a day and just as important is making sure our skin is hydrated by using things such as hydrating masks," New York City-based dermatologist Debra Jaliman, MD, previously told Health.
And, if you're not into face masks or simply don't have the time for a treatment, that's where an essence comes into play. It delivers good-for-your-skin ingredients, like anti-aging vitamins and peptides, but with one swipe of a cotton swab or pressed into your skin with your hands.
To buy: NeoGen Lab Real Ferment Micro Essence, $38; amazon.com
Amazon shoppers are impressed with how quickly the hydrating essence improved their skin—in areas other than dryness. One shopper called the formula their "holy grail," noting that it was basically a fountain of youth. "Omg, this hydrates and will make you look younger instantly. It is a hydrater, not a moisturizer! I'm 64, and this is quite shocking… it is absolutely the best product I've ever received from Amazon in years."
Another commented on how the essence worked wonders for their skin issues, including blemishes and eczema."[It] works just as good, if not better than SK-II for 40+ skin with acne and eczema. I am 40 years old with cystic hormonal acne, eczema, and combination skin. I use both the serum and liquid twice per day. Both of these add moisture deep into the skin without irritating acne or other skin conditions. They also fade marks from past acne fast."
In addition to deeply hydrating the skin and improving overall tone and texture, the Ferment Micro Essence also helps fade sunspots. "Bye-bye, sunspots," one five-star reviewer wrote. "Got rid of the discoloration—use for a couple of weeks. Skin looks great."
The essence truly delivers on its promised hydrating and anti-aging benefits, and is easier to use than a face mask (really, it's essentially like adding a serum to your skincare routine). No wonder it's a favorite among Amazon customers. And at a price tag under $40, don't you think it's worth seeing the results firsthand?
