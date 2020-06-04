Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Between Marie Kondo and tiny houses, minimalism has gone mainstream. But even though we downsize our wardrobes and kitchens, one area of our daily lives seems to come out unscathed: our skincare routines. From hyaluronic acid to face cream, we justify every product in our lineup for its added benefits, even when it leads to cluttered bathroom sinks and vanities.

Luckily, there’s a way to keep your healthy glow while also embracing a streamlined routine: M3 Naturals Professional Facial ($24; amazon.com). The treatment packs a 20% concentration of vitamin C along with collagen, plant stem cells, and M3’s patented anti-wrinkle treatment, the Fision Wrinkle Fix. By combining these powerful ingredients together, the serum takes on the role of several skincare products to soothe inflammation, brighten skin, and reduce the appearance of age spots, wrinkles, and pores.

As a result, reviewers say the serum has completely overhauled their skincare regimens. One 5-star reviewer wrote it replaced 6 luxury products previously in her lineup and actually gave her better skin than her product-packed routine, while another says they had the clearest skin of their life after replacing all their acne products and moisturizer with the treatment.

Of course, you don’t have to be a minimalist to appreciate the affordable pick. More than 1,500 shoppers gave the lightweight serum a perfect 5-star review, with a handful calling it “the best skincare product” they’d ever used thanks to its combination of anti-aging and complexion-boosting ingredients.

If you’re still skeptical about the serum’s effects, check out before-and-after photos from shoppers who use it daily. Otherwise, there’s plenty of research to back the power of each ingredient: Vitamin C serum provides anti-aging benefits like stimulating collagen production and brightening dark spots; collagen hydrates the skin; and plant stem cells reduce inflammation and protect against free radical damage.

The brand’s signature anti-aging formula rounds out the lineup. It’s a blend of hydrolyzed rice and pea, glycine, proline, and hydrolyzed sodium hyaluronate. The protein packs amino acids that hydrate the skin with the help of sodium hyaluronate (a derivative of hyaluronic acid that’s easier for skin to absorb). As a result, the skin looks plumper and wrinkles are less noticeable due to maximum water retention.

What’s more the popular anti-aging treatment is only $24—and the bargain continues when you factor in the time and money you’ll save in the long run by ditching extraneous products. Better yet, you’ll have a glowing complexion to show for it.