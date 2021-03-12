I thought I would be someone who gracefully accepts aging, but then I discovered my first fine line. In seconds, I went from someone who wanted to embrace aging to someone who dreamed of a time machine. Unfortunately, it's still a mythical device. But Amazon shoppers have discovered the next best way to erase the years: L'Oreal Paris' Skincare Revitalift Hyaluronic Acid Serum ($18; amazon.com).
Multiple reviewers say the serum left their skin looking "five years younger"—and one even wrote it only took a week to see results. While it's easy to pass off age-reversal claims as placebo effects (you want that new serum to do something), compliments from spouses and friends prove this is anything but. The popular product is the closest thing to the "fountain of youth" and noticeably younger-looking skin.
Skeptics should look no further than the serum's primary ingredient, hyaluronic acid. Often recommended by dermatologists, the anti-aging powerhouse helps skin retain moisture. It also "delays skin thinning, itching, and the aging process," according to a previous Health interview with Texas-based dermatologist with Ted Lain, MD.
To maximize results, the formula uses both low- and high-molecular weight hyaluronic acid. The low-weight addition penetrates skin deeper, according to a 2011 study published in the Journal of Drugs of Dermatology, which makes it more effective at reducing fine lines and wrinkles. The high-weight molecular is better for immediate results and provides the instant plumping effect seen by users.
Despite a high concentration of hyaluronic acid, the serum is still lightweight and fast-absorbing. It skips the tacky texture left behind by many full-spectrum hyaluronic acid serums, so the product can be applied day or night. Plus, it's made without fragrance, dyes, parabens, or mineral oil.
And if you care more about results than science, turn to the more than 12,500 perfect ratings and hundreds of glowing reviews on Amazon.
"At first I didn't notice a difference except redness on my cheeks in the morning," says a reviewer. "Today as I was putting on my makeup I noticed the mirror looked airbrushed. I decided to do a one-week contrast, and my jaw hit the floor. I can't believe this drugstore serum outperformed a $200 high-end product. I wish I had started using this 20 years ago!"
Another shopper wrote: "I'm a 52-year-old woman who has been very into maintaining younger skin since I was 19. I started out using companies like Clinique, switched to Estée Lauder and Lancôme, went all out with LaMer, and have tried everything else in between (Caudalie, Aveeno, Olay, etc.). I have to say by far this is the single most impressive beauty product I have encountered! The results are amazing. My wrinkles are smooth, my complexion is smoother, and my cheeks are less ruddy."
