The reason for the cream's popularity is because it draws in and locks in moisture, improving skin hydration, explains Rachel Nazarian, MD, a New York-based dermatologist and fellow of the American Academy of Dermatology (FAAD). "Even though it is promoting collagen, the collagen that the product contains does not get absorbed into your tissue, adding to your own natural collagen supply," she says. Why not? Collagen is a large molecule that can't absorb deeply when applied topically to skin. "Instead, it sits near the surface and helps lock in moisture as a barrier," points out Dr. Nazarian. While it may not be upping your skin's collagen count, it does hydrate and improve the appearance of wrinkles temporarily, she adds.