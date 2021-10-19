Shoppers Say This $10 L'Oreal Collagen Cream 'Acts As a Filler' to Smooth and Plump Skin
Chances are, you've probably heard of the buzzy, anti-aging, skincare ingredient collagen. If you're not super familiar with it, you should know that collagen is the most abundant protein in the skin—making up 75-80% of the organ—and it gives skin its fullness and plumpness, New York City-based dermatologist Debra Jaliman, MD, previously told Health. The bad news is that we break down more collagen than we make as we get older—meaning, skin loses its smoothness, bounce, and youthfulness (aka more wrinkles).
While anti-aging ingredients like vitamin C and retinol can help boost collagen, why not go straight to the source? Enter: L'Oreal Paris Skincare Collagen Moisture Filler, a top-rated collagen-infused cream that has earned more than 16,000 five-star ratings from Amazon shoppers, who say it works so well "as a filler" to tighten skin that they've even passed on the idea of Botox.
The reason for the cream's popularity is because it draws in and locks in moisture, improving skin hydration, explains Rachel Nazarian, MD, a New York-based dermatologist and fellow of the American Academy of Dermatology (FAAD). "Even though it is promoting collagen, the collagen that the product contains does not get absorbed into your tissue, adding to your own natural collagen supply," she says. Why not? Collagen is a large molecule that can't absorb deeply when applied topically to skin. "Instead, it sits near the surface and helps lock in moisture as a barrier," points out Dr. Nazarian. While it may not be upping your skin's collagen count, it does hydrate and improve the appearance of wrinkles temporarily, she adds.
Despite Dr. Nazarian noting that this collagen cream cannot add much longterm, permanent anti-aging effects, Amazon customers are loving their results, saying this moisturizer helps "slow down the aging process" and improves facial wrinkles with a single container. Users also comment that this cream is so good that it's dethroned more expensive options because it "really works," and that the cream is perfectly safe for sensitive skin to the point that it's even helped clear up psoriasis and prevent future breakouts.
A reviewer wrote: "I'm a very critical person and I must say L'Oréal has killed it with this cream. It actually makes my skin feel tighter without the feeling of discomfort. The moisture in the cream really does what it says, it acts as a filler! And I can definitely tell the difference. This is going to be a part of my daily routine, and I'm happy to say, a part of my life moving forward."
"I've been using this about two weeks now," reported one. "I'm 42 and [have] been experiencing extreme dryness and loss of elasticity, even horrible eye bags. I cannot believe the difference in my skin! Eye bags and dryness gone, along with even makeup application. I have never used a product that has worked as well as this. I put it on morning and night religiously!"
"I swear this stuff works. I'm 24 and I have wrinkles on my forehead. This has tremendously reduced the appearance already. I was even considering Botox in my forehead but I think I'll stick to this for a little while longer!" raved another.
If you're looking for a moisturizer to simultaneously combat dryness and address all your anti-aging concerns—from plumping and smoothing skin to minimizing fine lines to remedying baggy under eyes—look no further than this $10 skincare hero.