Skincare can be a struggle when you have sensitive skin. Common ingredients, like fragrance and sulfates, can trigger negative skin reactions that range from uncomfortable to straight up painful—and that response may be even worse if you suffer from conditions like rosacea or eczema. Luckily, there's a gentle solution that's helping hundreds of shoppers with sensitive skin: the La Roche-Posay Toleriane Double Repair Face Moisturizer ($20; amazon.com).
The dermatologist-tested formula promises to rehydrate skin for up to 48 hours without the use of irritating ingredients like fragrance, oils, or other common allergens. Instead, it's made with hydrating ingredients like glycerin, niacinamide, and prebiotic thermal water, a staple in all of La Roche-Posay's products. This formula creates a lightweight, creamy texture that quickly absorbs into the skin without clogging pores.
More importantly, the product is packed with ceramides, or fat molecules in the skin's barrier that lock in moisture and block out environmental irritants. Although they're naturally occurring, ceramide levels deplete as we age, according to a previous Health interview with New York City-based dermatologist Tiffany Libby, MD. When this happens, the defenseless skin not only looks and feels dry, but it can actually become even more prone to irritation and sensitivity.
Applying a ceramide-powered skincare item, like the La Roche-Posay Repair Moisturizer, helps restore the skin's barrier. This not only makes the skin feel softer, but also makes it look more supple. And because ceramides are naturally found in skin, they're safe for all skin types and better absorbed by the body than some other skincare ingredients.
Not only have reviewers with combination and oily skin been impressed by the repairing moisturizer, but people with more serious skin concerns, like rosacea and eczema, also say it's worked for them. In fact, it's accumulated more than 7,800 perfect ratings from shoppers who have called it everything from "magic in a bottle" to a "godsend" for reviving dry skin—especially in the cold winter months.
"I tried this on a whim because my dry, sensitive skin was even drier than usual—and nothing I had was helping," wrote a reviewer. "This lotion exceeds all my wants in every way. It's lightweight, absorbs quickly, and lasts all day. My skin has improved so dramatically in the last few weeks of using this that I am tempted to believe it's a bit magical. My pores have visibly shrunk, my skin color has dramatically evened out, and I don't have any dry skin on my face."
"I wish this product was available by the bucket so I could slather it everywhere," they added.
While it's not available in anything larger than a 2.5-ounce bottle, the product does come in an optional SPF 30 version. It's the exact same hydrating formula with the added bonus of protection against damaging UV rays, so you can keep the same moisturizer in your lineup year round. Thankfully, whichever variation you go with, it's plenty of bang for your buck at just $20 per bottle.
