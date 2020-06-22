Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

“I have used MANY expensive serums and nothing compared to the results I have gotten with this.”

Amazon shoppers have a knack for turning under-the-radar beauty products into cult favorites. In fact, they’re the reason many people have added top-rated picks like the InstaNaturals Vitamin C Serum, Aztec Healing Clay Mask, and Majestic Pure Gold Facial Mask to their skincare routines. But there’s a downside to the Amazon hall of fame: Some products get overlooked because of the tens of thousands of reviews and ratings their competitors receive.

One worthy contender fighting for the Amazon spotlight is InstaNatural's Niacinamide Serum ($16; amazon.com). Although 85% of customers gave it a positive review, the anti-aging serum isn’t on any best-sellers or most-wanted lists. Instead, it slides under the radar waiting for someone to stumble upon it during their search for an anti-aging serum.

But we’re officially bringing this affordable anti-aging serum into the spotlight. It tackles a wide range of skin concerns—like dryness, hyperpigmentation, acne, wrinkles, and redness—through an anti-aging concoction of niacinamide (also known as B3), hyaluronic acid, and vitamin E. And the shoppers lucky enough to stumble upon the serum agree it’s the “best thing” to ever happen to their skin.

The superstar of the lightweight formula is niacinamide. A previous dive into the all-purpose ingredient by Health discovered it can strengthen the skin’s barrier, lighten dark spots, tighten pores, hydrate skin, and soothe acne or rosacea. Plus, it fights signs of aging (with the help of vitamin E) by boosting collagen production and increasing skin elasticity. Talk about all-in-one.

And shoppers confirm it really does help with treating acne, reducing redness, brightening the complexion, and minimizing fine lines. In fact, many of the reviewers reported being on their second or third bottle of the serum, calling it their “holy grail” or “magic in a bottle.”

“I’m a believer,” one 5-star reviewer wrote, “I have been using this product for 6 months and have gotten so many compliments on my complexion. This is the ONLY change I have made to my skincare routine. Friends I have had for years have complimented my skin recently, and it is seriously because of this.”

Another raved: “On my fourth bottle and can not be without this stuff! I have struggled with acne since I was a teenager and have never been happy with my complexion. I finally have clear skin! I have used MANY expensive moisturizers/serums including HA5, and nothing compared to the results I have gotten with this.”

With so many benefits, there’s no doubt this anti-aging serum will be rising the ranks in no time. Now’s the time to grab a bottle or 2 before the Internet is completely obsessed.